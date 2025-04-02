Injured Celtic star in race to play again this season after being ruled out for up to six weeks

Timeline set for return of crocked goalkeeper

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel is in a race to play again this season after being ruled out for up to six weeks with an injury sustained during the recent international break.

The 38-year-old suffered a shoulder problem during Denmark’s Nations League quarter-final second-leg defeat in Portugal last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Viljami Sinisalo, the Hoops’ 23-year-old Finnish back-up stopper, deputised in Saturday’s 3-0 William Hill Premiership win over Hearts at Parkhead and Schmeichel is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Celtic goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel was injured playing for Denmark last week. (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Boss Brendan Rodgers told Celtic TV: “We’ve had some news and we will see over the course of the next five to six weeks, which was mentioned.

“This is just something that, day by day, we’ll have a look at. But the timeline that was given to us was maybe around about that (five-six weeks).

“Kasper tends to think it might not be as long as that, but certainly in the immediate future, he won’t be available.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked if he was optimistic of seeing Schmeichel back before the end of the season, the Northern Irishman said: “Yes, I believe so. Like I say, we will just have to keep an eye on it.”

Celtic travel to St Johnstone on Sunday then host Kilmarnock on April 12 before they meet the Perth side in the Scottish Gas Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden Park on April 20.

Rodgers’ side then have five more Premiership games against top-six sides following the split and possibly a Scottish Cup final against Aberdeen or Hearts on May 24.