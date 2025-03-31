The Celtic favourite will return to the club in the summer on a free transfer from Arsenal.

Celtic will be getting a ‘better’ version of Kieran Tierney when he returns to the club on a free transfer summer, according to one former Arsenal favourite.

The 27-year-old defender became the club’s record sale when he departed Celtic Park to join up with the Gunners for a a reported fee of £25million in the summer of 2019, but has saw his progress blighted by a succession of injuries at the Emirates Stadium, which has now resulted in his return to Celtic this summer following the expiration of his contract.

A fan favourite at Celtic Park, Tierney won four Scottish Premiership titles, alongside two Scottish Cups and two Scottish League Cups during his first stint in Glasgow, earning his first international call-up for Scotland while still a teenager in the process. His success continued at Arsenal, winning the FA Cup in his debut season in North London, though injuries took a hold shortly afterwards and have restricted his participation for Mikel Arteta’s side.

He spent last season on loan to La Liga outfit Real Sociedad, but has played just 77 minutes of league football for the Gunners following his return to North London in the summer. Despite his lack of game time, ex-Arsenal midfielder and French World Cup winner Emmanuel Petit insists Celtic are going to get an enhanced version of Tierney when he completes his pre-contract switch to Celtic in the summer.

“Whatever people will say about Kieran Tierney, I think he’s been really unlucky with injuries” said Petit. “Whether or not you think his transfer to Arsenal was a success or not, he’s grown as a footballer. He’s gained some incredible experiences that will only benefit Celtic and his teammates.

“He was a key player for Arsenal, and then he got injured. They spoke of him as a future captain at one point. He lost his spot, and then he and the courage to go and try something different and went and played in La Liga for a season with Real Sociedad. Celtic will be getting a better player back than the one they sold, it’s never been a question of ability, it’s always fitness.”

The Scotland international’s return to Celtic will undoubtedly provide a huge boost to Brendan Rodgers and his squad, with Tierney’s ability strengthening his options in the backline once he regains full match fitness. A boyhood fan of the club, Petit picked out another key aspect that could see him return to his best form upon his return.