Celtic welcome Scotland star Caroline Weir and Real Madrid in their final Women’s Champions League home game.

Celtic will aim to pick up their first Women’s Champions League points as they welcome Spanish giants Real Madrid for their final home game in the competition.

Elena Sadiku’s side have found it tough on their debut in the competition, having lost all four of their group games - including a 4-0 defeat against tonight’s opponents in October - though they did put in an improved performance on their last outing against WSL champions Chelsea.

Losing a tight game 2-1 at Celtic Park, American striker Murphy Agnew fired the Celts into an unexpected lead, though Maika Hermano and Ashley Lawrence would seal the win for the Blues with two quick-fire goals.

While the home side are already eliminated from the competition, Real Madrid trail Chelsea by just three points and still harbour hopes of topping Group B as they head to Scotland. The game will mark the return of Scotland vice-captain Caroline Weir, who is expected to feature in the starting XI for Los Blancos.

Ahead of the game, Swedish head coach Sadiku has called on her side to show they have a hunger to return to the competition in the years to come, insisting there remains plenty left to play for.

“Against Twente was an exception, because it was our first game,” said Sadiku. “I think there were many nerves in the team, but throughout the competition, we have been growing,” the Swedish head coach said. The players have shown what quality players they are, and this experience is hopefully just going to make us go and be hungry to get here again.

“The players deserve to get something out of it as well, not only the experience. What it makes me feel like is that hunger, because next time we play Champions League, we are going to be even better, so hopefully that is what the players feel as well.”

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Celtic Women vs Real Madrid:

Celtic Women vs Real Madrid match details

Where: New Douglas Park, Hamilton, Wednesday 11 December 2024, Kick-off 8pm.

Celtic Women vs Real Madrid latest odds

Celtic enter into the game as big underdogs, with a price of 28/1 to win the game. Their Liga Feminine opponents priced at 1/9 to win the clash. Fancy the game to end in a draw instead? You can gets odds of 11/1.

Celtic Women vs Real Madrid team news

Chloe Craig is expected to be the only absentee for Celtic, with an ACL injury that the defender sustained in September ruling her out of action. Spanish forward Athenea del Castillo will miss the game with a fractured collarbone, while Antonia Silva is a huge doubt.

How to watch Celtic Women vs Real Madrid, TV and streaming details

The match will be not be broadcast on UK television, with the UEFA Women’s Champions league streamed exclusively streamed live via the DAZN app.

The stream and registration to the app is free. DAZN is the global home of women’s football and will stream the UEFA Women’s Champions League this season, including Celtic game against Real Madrid. You can make an account here.