Scotland and Real Madrid star on Costa Rica clash and captaincy role alongside 'best friend'

Scotland Women take on Costa Rica on the back of an impressive win over Australia and Real Madrid star Caroline Weir is eager to build on the momentum in front of the Hampden Park crowd on Tuesday night.

Caroline Weir is looking to build further momentum at Hampden Park tomorrow night (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

There has been little to cheer for Scotland Women fans over the past year. The failure to qualify for another major tournament coupled with a disappointing Pinatar Cup campaign meant whispers that Pedro Martinez Losa’s Scotland squad weren’t progressing as expected had turned to widescale concern.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is another opportunity to play at Hampden in front of our support where we can grow that side of the game. For me, I want to win,” said the Real Madrid attacker. "We need to start winning again and growing that confidence, breaking the habit of maybe not great results that we have been disappointed with recently. I think winning is the most important thing, we want a positive result at home.” Costa Rica will be a team full of energy and will be technically good. Anytime I have played against a South American team they are always difficult to play against. We know it is going to be a tough test, every international game is. It will be a different game to Australia but one we are looking forward to.”

The victory over the Matildas saw 17-year-old Emma Watson make her international debut and the teen defied her years to put on an excellent display in the engine room. Alongside the likes of Lauren Davidson, Jenna Clark and Jamie Lee-Napier, Watson is seen as one of the country’s leading lights and Weir, who is set to earn her 97th cap tomorrow night, is hoping her experience can aid Scotland’s young talents. The 27-year-old was installed as vice captain for the first time in Friday’s win alongside best friend Claire Emslie, who wore the captain’s armband in the absence of Rachel Corsie.