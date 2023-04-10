Scotland and Real Madrid star on Costa Rica clash and captaincy role alongside 'best friend'

There has been little to cheer for Scotland Women fans over the past year. The failure to qualify for another major tournament coupled with a disappointing Pinatar Cup campaign meant whispers that Pedro Martinez Losa’s Scotland squad weren’t progressing as expected had turned to widescale concern.
But 90 minutes is a long time in football and Scotland’s deserved victory over World Cup hosts Australia on Good Friday resurrected hopes that the Spanish boss may have just cracked it when we least expected it. For key forward Caroline Weir, a repeat of the impressive performance in front of the Hampden Park crowd (kick-off 7.45pm) will see Scotland really build the momentum they so desperately crave.
"It is another opportunity to play at Hampden in front of our support where we can grow that side of the game. For me, I want to win,” said the Real Madrid attacker. "We need to start winning again and growing that confidence, breaking the habit of maybe not great results that we have been disappointed with recently. I think winning is the most important thing, we want a positive result at home.” Costa Rica will be a team full of energy and will be technically good. Anytime I have played against a South American team they are always difficult to play against. We know it is going to be a tough test, every international game is. It will be a different game to Australia but one we are looking forward to.”
The victory over the Matildas saw 17-year-old Emma Watson make her international debut and the teen defied her years to put on an excellent display in the engine room. Alongside the likes of Lauren Davidson, Jenna Clark and Jamie Lee-Napier, Watson is seen as one of the country’s leading lights and Weir, who is set to earn her 97th cap tomorrow night, is hoping her experience can aid Scotland’s young talents. The 27-year-old was installed as vice captain for the first time in Friday’s win alongside best friend Claire Emslie, who wore the captain’s armband in the absence of Rachel Corsie.
"I’m obviously delighted and honoured to be named as vice captain and to do it alongside Claire (Emslie) who is obviously been my best friend for many years,” said Weir. “To go through our careers together and end up at this point is obviously nice. It is something we are very proud of to be doing together, in support of Rachel Corsie. I don’t think too far ahead and the decisions are out of my hands. It is something I am proud of and being older and having more experience, it is something I think a lot more about – being a leader. Trying to develop my game and my personality. At this stage, I am just happy to be vice captain and be seen as part of the leadership team. I can hopefully help the team, the young players and be a person people can come to.”