Celtic make their debut in the UEFA Women’s Champions League this week by welcoming Dutch outfit FC Twente to New Douglas Park.

Elena Sadiku’s side made the group stages for the first time in their history last month, defeating Ukrainian team Vorskla Poltava 3-0 on aggregate in the final qualifying round to set up clashes with Real Madrid, Chelsea and FC Twente.

“I think I’ve come in with energy and belief,” said Sadiku. “I always think that with togetherness, you’re always going to be successful. That’s my values, I’m the kind of coach who has big belief in my players. They’ve been growing since I’ve come in. I wouldn't change it for anything else, I am so happy with the girls here at this club and it is about working them harder to do great things. I've told them, I am living my dream together with them. I don't think there is a better achievement than that."

Drawn in Group B of the tournament, Celtic’s will welcome both FC Twente and Real Madrid to New Douglas Park. However, their clash with Women’s Super League champions Chelsea on November 13 will take place at Celtic Park.

Celtic's Kelly Clark tries to escape champagne after a UEFA Women's Champions League Second Qualifying Round Second Leg match between Celtic and Vorskla Poltava. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

Celtic vs FC Twente match details

Where: New Douglas Park, Hamilton, Scotland, Tuesday 8 October. Kick-off 8pm.

Celtic team news

The hosts have reported no new injury concerns ahead of the game, but will likely be without the injured trio of Chloe Craig, Hana Kerner and Jenny Smith.

Celtic predicted XI: Daugherty, Hayes, Clark, Costa, Barclais, McGregor, Ross, Ashworth-Clifford, Gallagher, Noonan, Carstens.

Celtic vs FC Twente latest odds

Celtic come into the game as underdogs and are priced at 3/1 to win the game. Their Dutch opponents are 8/13 to win on Tuesday night. Fancy a draw instead? You can gets odds of 29/10.

All odds are offered by William Hill are are subject to change at any time. Please gamble responsibly.

Celtic vs FC Twente tickets, where can I get Celtic Women tickets

If you’re looking to head to the game, tickets are still available via Celtic’s ticketing website here and are priced at £12 for adults and £6 for under 16s.

Celtic are also offering supporters a special ‘duel’ ticket, meaning you can get tickets for both the FC Twente and Real Madrid fixtures at a cost of £20 for adults and £10 for under-16s. 2-Match packages can be purchased here.

How to watch Celtic vs FC Twente, TV and streaming details

The match will be streamed live via the DAZN app, which is free to register. DAZN is the global home of women’s football and will stream the UEFA Women’s Champions League this season, including Tuesday’s game. You can make an account here.