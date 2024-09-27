Celtic have been handed a mouth-watering set of fixtures after the draw for the 24/25 Women’s Champions League was made in Nyon this afternoon.

There’s good news for Scotland national team fans, with national team duo Caroline Weir and Erin Cuthbert set to make their return to Scotland with their respective club sides Real Madrid and Chelsea. Elena Sadiku’s side will also face a test against fellow Champions League newscomers FC Twente after being drawn in Group B of the competition as part of their six-match campaign.

Supporters will also be handed an opportunity to see Lionesses stars Lucy Bronze, Lauren James and Millie Bright of Chelsea, while World Cup 2023 star Linda Caicedo, Athenea del Castillo and Olga Carmona are expected to form part of the Real Madrid squad.

Carole Weir and Erin Cuthbert will face Celtic in the Women's Champions League this season. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group / SFA

The Ghirls made history by qualifying for the competition for the first time by defeating Ukrainian outfit Vorskla Poltav 3-0 on aggregate in the final qualifying round. Goals from Emma Lawton and Shannon McGregor secured a safe passage to the competition, where they’ll become the first Scottish team to qualify for competition since Glasgow City in 2020.

Unlike the men’s Champions League, the Women’s version of the competition has not taken on the new ‘League Path’ format, so Celtic have a guaranteed set of three home games, and there away.

However, with the schedule set to be confirmed tomorrow, the club have confirmed the surprise news that their Women’s Champions League games will not take place at their usual Albert Bartlett Stadium home in Airdrie, with the club announcing a new permanent move to Hamilton’s New Douglas Park.

A statement on the club’s official website read: “Due to particular competition stage requiring alternative stadium criteria which couldn’t be met in Airdrie, the club has decided to move not only European fixtures, but also domestic matches to the new Hamilton stadium for the next two seasons.

“The move is a pivotal step in the continued development of our women's team, with New Douglas Park offering a modern, purpose built facility that meets all the required criteria for UEFA Women's Champions League group stage matches and SWPL games.”