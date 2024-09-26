Celtic can secure qualification to the UEFA Women’s Champions League if they avoid defeat to Vorskla. Here’s where you can stream the game live.

Celtic will aim to make history by qualifying for the UEFA Women’s Champions League for the first time this evening as they welcome Ukraine outfit FC Vorskla Poltava to Airdrie.

Winners of the Scottish Women’s Premier League last year, Elena Sadiku is now just 90 minutes away from guiding the champions into the group stages of the competition for the very first time, where they would become the first Scottish side to reach the group stage competition since Glasgow City in 2020.

They enter the game as favourites too, having defeated their Voskla 1-0 in last week’s first-leg clash. Murphy Agnew’s fifth-minute goal means, should Celtic avoid defeat tonight, they will be included in Friday’s draw for the UEFA Women’s Champions League and could welcome some of women’s football’s biggest names to Scotland.

Unbeaten domestically so far, Celtic boss Sadiku feels their 4-2 win will stand them in good stead ahead of a ‘special’ night at the Albert Bartlett Stadium.

“For me, I think we executed the game plan really well,” said Sadiku. “The players performed really well, and we created enough chances to win with more goals. Obviously for me, it was just about learning from what we can do better to not make them threaten us like they did on Sunday.

“We are just focused on the game. Even if there is a special game, for us it’s treated the same as every other game. It’s about preparing the girls the same way. We need to go out there, perform well execute the game plan, and that is it. You can hear when Natalie (Ross) is talking, in her voice how excited she is. But for me, it’s about being calm enough to know that we know exactly how to threaten them. We know exactly what to be aware of.”

Looking to catch every minute of the big European clash? This is how you can watch Celtic vs Vorskla live in the UEFA Women’s Champions League qualifiers tonight.

How to watch Celtic vs Vorskla, TV details for Women’s Champions League

Where: Albert Bartlett Stadium, Airdrie, Scotland, Thursday 26 September, 7.15pm