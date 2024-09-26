Triumphant night for Celtic against Ukrainian opposition.

Celtic Women will play Champions League group-stage football this season after they overcame Vorskla Poltava 3-0 on aggregate in the play-off round.

Second-half goals from Emma Lawton and Shannon McGregor gave the Scottish champions victory over the Ukrainians, who they had vanquished 1-0 in the first leg. Celtic will now become the first Scottish team to play at this stage of Europe’s premier competition since the current format was brought in four seasons ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a nervy first half at the Albert Bartlett Stadium in Airdrie, Celtic took the initiative when defender Lawton headed home a cross from Lucy Ashworth-Clifford on 52 minutes. The outcome of the tie was left in no doubt ten minutes later when McGregor netted after good work down Celtic’s right-hand side from Murphy Agnew.

Elena Sadiku’s team will now take their place alongside the cream of the crop of women’s football. Comprising of 16 teams, the draw will be made on Friday.

Celtic's Amy Gallacher (L) and Shannon McGregor (R) celebrate. | SNS Group

Elsewhere, Arsenal started the night 1-0 down to their Swedish visitors Hacken on aggregate but ultimately made light work of it with goals from Lia Walti, Mariona Caldentey, Beth Mead and Frida Maanum in a 4-0 win on the night.

Walti got things level on aggregate 23 minutes in with a powerful drive from distance and Arsenal had their noses in front nine minutes later. Mead was denied but Stina Blackstenius got the ball to Caldentey to apply the finish. Mead bagged the third four minutes into the second half before Maanum made sure of progress with 12 minutes to play.

City cruised through with a 3-0 win over Paris sealing an 8-0 aggregate win, with Gareth Taylor able to rest many of his senior players in the second half. His side needed only two minutes to take the lead in windy conditions in east Manchester, with Khadija Shaw charging down Paris goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnodizie before teeing up Chloe Kelly to apply the finish.

Kelly then saw her shot palmed onto the angle of the post and crossbar before Shaw added a second in the 31st minute, with Kelly cutting the ball back from the byline. Clara Mateo hit the post for Paris late in the half but Shaw finished things off from the penalty spot in the second half after being tripped in the box.