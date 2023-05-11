He is on course for a domestic treble and the kind of individual honours that write players into Scottish football folklore but, like so many of his Celtic colleagues, Kyogo Furuhashi believes he can do even better.

It is a mindset that nurtures continuous improvement and has, for the majority of the current campaign, made it almost impossible for rivals to combat.

With 30 goals in all competitions already and another five games of the season remaining, the PFA Scotland Player of the Year nominee, will tell you his favourite among them - a pleasing chip against St Mirren - but he admits that it is the chances he did not convert that continue to play on his mind.

“There have been a lot of good games and tough games. But, in general, as the manager mentioned, we wanted to try and achieve more than last season by winning the cups and the league. Now we are doing well compared with last season.

Kyogo Furuhashi celebrates as fans gather at Celtic Park after they secure the 2022/23 league title. Photo by Ewan Bootman / SNS Group

“The goals are because of everyone’s support and the fact they are running to get the ball and are trying to supply me where I want to score the goals. It’s a credit to them.

“At the same time, I didn’t manage to score from some situations which I should have scored from. As a footballer and a human being, all the time, I want to improve.”

Nominated alongside team-mates Reo Hatate and Callum McGregor and Motherwell striker Kevin van Veen, whether the 28-year-old wins or not, he says there is honour in making the shortlist and it signifies how far he has come, literally and metaphorically, since the days he wasn’t even the best player in his university team.

“I’m very happy because there are a lot of good players in this league. Being nominated is a big honour. But still I need to improve some parts of my game to be a better footballer. I have to work hard.

“I have experienced a lot of things and through this experience I have learned a lot and met a lot of people and that brings me to where I am right now. It was all worth it. I have a career and hopefully I can enjoy the rest of it.”

But, the player Andreas Iniesta predicted would be a hit in Scotland, is not willing to contemplate where that might be while there is still work to be done at Celtic.

The league may be in the bag but there is still the Scottish Cup - the third and final piece of the treble that eluded the club last term - and before that there is the small matter of a trip to Ibrox on Saturday.

While it is of no significance to the title race that Celtic have already won, avoiding defeat would see them unbeaten in all six derby tussles this term, and although Kyogo did not score in the recent Scottish Cup semi-final head-to-head he netted five goals in the three previous meetings after coming to terms with a fixture he says has a unique feeling.