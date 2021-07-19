Kyogo Furuhashi: Andres Iniesta pays tribute to new Celtic signing and European 'dream'

Andres Iniesta paid tribute to Kyogo Kuruhashi following his Celtic move. (Photo by STR / JIJI PRESS / AFP) / Japan OUT (Photo by STR/JIJI PRESS/AFP via Getty Images)

The 26-year-old, who agreed a move to Parkhead last week, was on target in a 1-1 draw with Cerezo Osaka.

After the match fans and team-mates paid tribute to the departing forward who is a key recruit for new Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou with the Australian well aware of the talent the player possesses.

Spanish footballing legend Andres Iniesta gave his own tribute to his team-mate on social media.

He tweeted: “Friend, a pleasure to share a dressing room with you and see your growth. I am very happy that you can fulfill your dream of playing in European football. Good luck, @kyogo_furuhashi.”

Iniesta signed the post off with a Shamrock.