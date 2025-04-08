As one of the most well supported clubs in Europe, it is perhaps no surprise that some of the continent’s most highly rated talents have played for Celtic over the last decade or so.

Celtic’s recruitment strategy of sharpening up some of the world’s top young talents and selling them on at a big profit has proven extremely successful for both the club and the players, meaning you can find several of the Hoops’ former star players featuring in elite leagues such as the English Premier League, the Bundesliga and Ligue 1.

But which former Celtic players have the highest transfer value in 2025? Using popular football statistics website FotMob, these are the 14 ex-Celtic stars with the highest transfer value in 2025, from 14-1.

1 . Liel Abada - £6.1million The Israeli forward moved to MLS side Charlotte FC last season. and has proven to be a shrewd signing for the American outfit, scoring seven goals in 27 appearances last year.

2 . Josip Juranovic - £6.7million The Croatian was an excellent performer for Celtic during his time at the club before moving to Union Berlin for a fee of around £7.5million. His replacement Alistair Johnston has been such an inspired signing though, his departure has not been felt at all.

3 . Giorgos Giakoumakis - £7.9million Failed to dislodge Kyogo Furuhashi as first choice during his stint at Celtic, and moved to the MLS to sign for Atlanta United in March 2023. A regular goal-getter in America, he moved to Mexico to sign for Cruz Azul last summer, and has continued to score regularly in Liga MX.