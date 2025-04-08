'We firmly believe...': Champions League club agree new deal for 49-goal ex-Rangers hotshot

The former Rangers starlet has committed his future to the Champions League quarter-finalists

Former Rangers academy star Rory Wilson has agreed a new deal with English Premier League Aston Villa after months of negotiations.

The Midlands outfit have reached the quarter-final stage of the Champions League in their debut campaign in the competition, with Scotland international John McGinn likely to lead them out against Paris Saint-Germain in the first-leg of the tie at Parc des Princes on Wednesday, and Villa head coach Unai Emery has now been handed a further boost after tying down the highly-rated Scottish youth international.

The teenage striker first rose to prominence in the Rangers academy, where he bagged a total of 49 goals at youth level, before he was prized away by the Villa Park outfit in the summer of 2022. After moving to Villa Park for a reported fee of £350,000, Wilson has flourished even further, scoring 36 goals in 53 appearances for Villa’s youth sides.

Scotland under-21 star Rory Wilson is close to agreeing a new deal with Aston Villa. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group / SFA

Viewed him as one of the club’s most promising young talents, the club had aimed to tie him down to a new five-year contract last year in order to fend off interest in his services, with a number of top clubs reported to be keen on securing his signature. Discussions over a new deal were believed to have reached an impasse recently, with reports saying Villa were reportedly ‘unwilling to break its academy salary structure.’

However, a report last month indicated that the club had resumed talks with the 19-year-old, with all parties ‘confident’ a deal would be be struck between player and club, after reshaping their original offer. The club have now officially confirmed Wilson has signed a new contract with the club, though the length of the deal has been left undisclosed.