Season over for key Scotland midfielder as agonising decision made over 'worrying' situation

Bournemouth midfielder Ryan Christie will not play again this season after taking the agonising decision to go under the knife.

The Scotland international has been managing a chronic groin injury which has prevented him from lasting the full 90 minutes in any of his last nine appearances for club and country.

Christie had planned to undergo surgery at the end of the season but Cherries boss Andoni Iraola revealed last week that the club were considering bringing his operation forward in order to get him fighting fit for the 2025-26 campaign.

And after being left out of the matchday squad for the 2-2 draw against West Ham at the weekend, Christie has confirmed that his season is over with a post on social media which read: "Time to heal".

The 30-year-old will be a big miss for Bournemouth having earned rave reviews for his performances in the centre of the park for the Premier League club this season.

The former Celtic man could also miss Scotland's international friendlies in June against Iceland and Liechtenstein but should return in time for the start of the World Cup qualifying campaign in September.

Speaking last week, Bournemouth boss Iraola said: “Ryan’s situation is worrying because he has been dealing with a groin issue, the pubis, the abductor, a little bit of everything since the beginning of the season.

“He’s so honest and he wants to push, even with pain he has been playing, and he’s played very well for a lot of time. I think it’s a moment where his body is telling him that maybe it’s time.

“We are trying to go with him until the end of the season but, against Brighton, there were moments where he felt he couldn’t anymore.

“That’s probably something that we have to analyse. There is a chance we decide that he should have the surgery now, recover, take his time and be ready for next season.