Our football writers give their predictions for St Johnstone vs Celtic at McDiarmid Park this weekend.

League leaders Celtic travel to basement club St Johnstone this weekend as top vs bottom face off in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday.

Just two games from the split, the outlook for both sides couldn’t be more contrasting ahead of the game, with Celtic on the verge of securing a fourth successive title - and a 55th title in their history - while St Johnstone are looking increasingly more desperate in the bid to avoid the relegation trap door.

Brendan Rodgers side didn’t break much of a sweat last week, responding to their Old Firm defeat against Rangers by coasting to a comfortable victory 3-0 over Hearts, thanks to first-half goals from Daizen Maeda (x2) and Jota. It was a different story for St Johnstone though, who returned to Perthshire battered and bruised after suffering a dismal 3-0 loss to Hibs at Easter Road.

Can St Johnstone bounce back and spring a shock at McDiarmid Park, though? Or will Celtic continue to steamroller their way to a fourth successive title? Our football writers Mark Atkinson, Matthew Elder, Alan Pattullo and Graham Falk share their thoughts and predictions ahead of the game.

Daizen Maeda, a one-man wrecking ball of Premiership defences. | SNS Group

Mark Atkinson:

Celtic will want to get the title done as soon as possible and a trip to McDiarmid Park will hold little fear for them given how Saints are languishing at the the foot of the table. Simo Valakari's men were poor at Easter Road last weekend and a reaction is required. Problem is, they are up against Daizen Maeda, a one-man wrecking ball of Premiership defences.

Prediction: St Johnstone 0-4 Celtic

Matthew Elder

With a 10-0 aggregate in Celtic's favour across the two previous meetings this season (0-6 and 4-0), keeping the scoreline respectable would appear St Johnstone's biggest concern. Saints will be keen to put up more of a fight this time, particularly with a Scottish Cup semi-final meeting at Hampden just around the corner, but there is little evidence to suggest they are capable of doing so. Celtic will be too strong in every department for the Scottish Premiership's bottom club.

Prediction: St Johnstone 0-4 Celtic

Alan Pattullo

Not the fixture St Johnstone will have picked when they are trying to come back off the canvas. Hibs KO’d them without too much exertion last weekend and time is running out for the Perth side as they seek to avoid falling through the Premiership trapdoor. A win against the champions-elect would certainly be a statement but it would seem an unlikely scenario. The difficult, bobbly pitch might prove more troublesome for the visitors than Simo Valakari's struggling hosts. However, Celtic should still win this Scottish Cup semi-final dress rehearsal comfortably.

Prediction: St Johnstone 0-2 Celtic

Graham Falk

A complete contrast in fortunes at McDiarmid Park this weekend. A full 13 points clear at the top of the league, they could have the title wrapped up before the split, depending on how results go elsewhere. As for Simo Valakari’s St Johnstone side, they are falling closer to the relegation trapdoor with every passing week. The most worrying aspect about the Saints 3-0 defeat to Hibs last week was just how easy it was for David Gray’s side. It won’t be for a lack of effort, but confidence is such a huge aspect of football at all levels, and maybe the St Johnstone players are beginning to believe their number is up after a toiling season?

With that in mind, should Celtic hit the front early, there’s a danger it could become a bloodbath. It is hard to see anything of than a confident, comprehensive and comfortable win for the away side.