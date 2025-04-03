We predict how both Rangers and Hibs will line up for this Saturday’s game at Ibrox.

Two of the Scottish Premiership’s in-form sides will clash at Ibrox this weekend as Rangers welcome Hibs to Govan on Saturday (kick off: 3pm).

The pick of the weekend fixture card, Barry Ferguson’s side head into the game on a huge high following an enthralling 4-3 win over Dundee last weekend, where three goals in the final 15 minutes of the game from James Tavernier, Tom Lawrence and Cyriel Dessers helped Rangers rescue victory from the jaws of defeat at Dens Park.

Visitors Hibs are in excellent form themselves though, making it an impressive 15 league games unbeaten last week as goals from Junior Hoilett, Martin Boyle, and Kieron Bowie handed them comfortable 3-0 win over St Johnstone at Easter Road. Having already beaten Celtic in recent weeks, David Gray will now has his eyes an Old Firm double.

The side’s third meeting this season, Rangers won a narrow game 1-0 at Ibrox, but Hibs were more than a match for the Glasgow giants in January, drawing 3-3 in a pulsating new year’s clash in Edinburgh. Who will come out on top this time? And who will be the player’s tasked with getting the job done?

Here’s our predicted Rangers and Hibs starting XI’s for the Scottish Premiership clash this weekend:

Rangers' Tom Lawrence celebrates with teammates after scoring to make it 1-0 during a William Hill Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Hibernian at Ibrox Stadium, on September 29, 2024. | SNS Group

Rangers predicted XI vs Hibs: (3-5-2)

GK: Jack Butland

The undisputed number one, the English goalkeeper has conceded more goals than he’d have liked to of late but remains Ferguson’s choice between the nets.

RCB: Dujon Sterling

Had slotted into another new position and flourished, which is something Rangers fans have become accustomed to over the last 18 months.

CB: John Souttar

The best centre-back at the club, the Scotland international will be tasked with keeping a dangerous Hibs forward line quiet.

LCB: Leon Balogun

Replaced just after the hour mark in last week’s win over Dundee, we think the Nigerian will retain his place on the left-hand side of a back three, with Ferguson keeping faith with his formation.

RWB: James Tavernier

Has featured as part of the back three, and at right-wing back over the last few weeks. Scored a beauty of a goal to drag Rangers back into the game last week against Dundee. Will continue in the role he occupied last week.

LWB: Ridvan Yilmaz

Faces a battle with the returning Jefte for his position, but deserves to keep his spot after several hard-working performances. He’s also defensively more sound than the Brazilian, which will be important against an in-form Hibs side.

CM: Nicolas Raskin

He’s in a rich vein of form at the moment, and can lay claim to being Rangers’ most important player since the turn of the year. Guaranteed to start, outside of any last minute knocks.

CM: Mohamed Diomande

Started in a more advanced role against Dundee last weekend, but will drop back ever so slightly for the visit of Hibs.

CM: Tom Lawrence

Out of contract at the end of the season, the Wales international reminded everyone of his abilities with a fine long-range goal in last week’s win at Dens Park. He should get the nod this week, in Rangers only change.

CF: Hamza Igamane

Vaclav Cerny missed out on the win at Dundee last week due to a hamstring injury and, with a big Europa League game against Athletic Bilbao on the way, it would be understandable if Rangers were ultra cautious with the Czech international and continued with the same frontline that started last weekend’s game.

CF: Cyriel Dessers

Grabbed the winner last week, his 12th league goal of the season, and continues to be an important player for the club.

Hibs striker Kieron Bowie. | SNS Group

Hibs predicted XI vs Rangers (3-4-1-2)

GK: Jordan Smith

Given a shot after some high-profile errors from Josef Bursik late last year, and hasn’t looked back. Now a regular in between the sticks, he will start at Ibrox.

RCB: Lewis Miller

Faces a battle with the returning Warren O’Hora for his spot at right centre-half, but deserves to keep his place after a solid performance against St Johnstone last week.

CB: Rocky Bushiri

Turning into a cult-hero at Easter Road, the big defender is undroppable on current form.

LCB: Jack Iredale

Slots into that left-hand side role perfectly for David Gray, and is clearly first-choice in that position.

RWB: Chris Cadden

Has nailed down the right-wing back slot in recent weeks, and is expected to be in the starting XI as Hibs aim to go 16 league games unbeaten.

LWB: Jordan Obita

Will face pressure from the returning Nicky Cadden for his position, with the wing-back now back in training. Should be afforded the chance to start following an impressive performance last week, though.

CM: Nectar Triantis

Quickly turning into Hibs’ MVP, the Australian has had a brilliant season and has been described as the catalyst in the club’s change in fortunes. Starts whenever he is fit.

CM: Dylan Levitt

Has both Alasana Manneh and fit-again Joe Newell breathing down his neck. The trio provide David Gray with a good selection headache, but like Obita, the midfielder deserves to keep his place after last week’s performance against St Johnstone.

CAM: Junior Hoilett

The veteran scored one and assisted another last week, and provides Hibs with a attacking real spark despite his advancing years. A certain starter after last week’s display.

CF: Martin Boyle

Came straight into the side despite flying back from the other side of the world to play for Australia last week, but showed no signs of tiredness. Will be pleased have got an extra weeks rest in his legs, all the same.

CF: Kieron Bowie

