St Johnstone vs Celtic on TV: Is the game being broadcast in the UK?

How to watch St Johnstone vs Celtic on TV in the UK, including full streaming details.

Celtic will look to take another leap towards a fourth successive Scottish Premiership title when they head to McDiarmid Park to face struggling St Johnstone this weekend.

Brendan Rodgers’ side bounced back from their Old Firm disappointment at the weekend by swatting aside Hearts 3-0 at Celtic Park on Saturday, with a first-half brace from Daizen Maeda, either side of a strike from Jota. The Hoops now need just eight more points to secure the league title, and another win in Perth will see them go within touching distance ahead of the annual league split.

At the opposite end of the table, things are getting desperate for Simo Valakari and his St Johnstone side. The Perth club are now five points adrift at the bottom of the league table following last week’s meek showing in the 3-0 defeat against Hibs at Easter Road and are in dire need of points.

The third clash between the teams this season, Celtic have scored an astonishing 10 goals against the Saints already this year, including a 6-0 win on their last visit to McDiarmid Park back in September.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game:

Celtic's Daizen Maeda scores to make it 4-0 at Celtic Park earlier in the season. | SNS Group

St Johnstone vs Celtic match details

St Johnstone will host Celtic on Sunday 6 April 2025, with the game taking place at McDiarmid Park, Perth. Kick-off is scheduled for 12pm.

Is St Johnstone vs Celtic on TV being broadcast in the UK?

While the 3pm Saturday kick-offs are the slot in which a bulk of Scottish Premiership games are played during weekend football matches - with multiple games happening at the same time - they are never broadcast live on television due to the 'football blackout'.

What is the 3pm Blackout Rule in the UK?

This rule means that football that no Scottish Premiership game can be broadcast on live television on Saturday between 2:45pm and 5:15pm. Games may be played on that day and on that time, but are forbidden to be televised in the UK – with Saturday televised kick-offs mostly occurring at 12:30pm or 5:30pm.

However, with this game taking place on a Sunday, it has been chosen by Sky Sports for live coverage in the UK. The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with pre-match coverage beginning at 11am on both channels.

Where can I stream St Johnstone vs Celtic?

If you’re looking to stream the game live on your laptop, mobile phone or tablet, the game is available via the SkyGo app for Sky Sports subscribers. Details of how to download the app are available here, if you haven’t already.

The game will be available for broadcast via club channels SaintsTV and CelticTV for those who have an active subscription to the service. More details are available here. There are no pay-per-view options in the UK this weekend.

Outside of the UK, the game is available to be streamed on CBS Sports Network, Fubo and DirecTV Stream, with coverage beginning at 7am in the USA.