We predict how both Celtic will line up for this Sunday game against St Johnstone.

It’s top vs bottom in the Scottish Premiership this weekend, as title chasing Celtic visit rock bottom St Johnstone for the second time this season.

Brendan Rodgers’ side swept aside Hearts 3-0 at Celtic Park last weekend, and enter this Sunday’s game at McDiarmid Park with a handsome 13 point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership table. With the beginning of the split on the horizon, they could go within five points of their fourth consecutive title with a victory in Perth.

The Northern Irish boss was dealt a blow in midweek though, with confirmation that goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel could be missing for up to six weeks after picking up a shoulder injury on international duty. Liam Scales is also missing the game due a head knock.

As for Simo Valakari’s Saints, the Finnish boss requires a real turn around in fortunes if he is to navigate the Perthshire away from the bottom of the table. A meek 3-0 loss at Hibs last week has them five points adrift of safety, with games running out fast. Can they pull off a shock win against the reigning champions? And how will each side set up for big game?

Here’s our predicted St Johnstone and Celtic starting XI’s for the Scottish Premiership clash at the weekend:

Alistair Johnston has been a top performer for Celtic this season. | Getty Images

Celtic predicted XI vs St Johnstone: (4-3-3)

GK: Viljami Sinisalo

With regular number Kasper Schmeichel facing a race to be fit before the end of the season with a shoulder injury, the Finland international will continue to deputise after keeping a clean sheet on his league debut last week.

RB: Alistair Johnston

One of the contenders for Celtic’s player of the year gong, the Canadian full-back will start the game at McDiarmid Park.

CB: Cameron Carter-Vickers

Rodgers’ first choice centre-back will continue at the heart of the back four.

CB: Auston Trusty

One of two changes we predict will take place this week, the American returned to the bench after a head injury in last weekend’s win over Hearts. We expect him to start in place of Maik Nowrocki this week, though.

LB: Jeffrey Schlupp

The January loan signing is keeping Greg Taylor out of the starting XI at the moment.

CM: Callum McGregor

Returned to the team last weekend after missing the Old Firm defeat to Rangers with a knock. First name on the team sheet, whenever he is available.

CM: Reo Hatate

With Paulo Bernardo available again, they’ll be a temptation to give the Japanese midfielder a rest. But with the club so close to getting the title over the line, we predict Rodgers will persist with his first choice midfield.

CM: Arne Engels

The Belgian has been the preferred option in midfield over the last few fixtures, meaning it is likely he will continue in the team’s starting XI in Perth.

RW: Nicolas Kuhn

The German speedster has played a pivotal role in Celtic’s charge towards a fourth successive title this season. Starts on the right-hand side of a front three.

LW: Daizen Maeda

Has shone as a central striker since the departure of countryman and international teammate Kyogo Furuhashi. With Jota continuing to build his match fitness back up though, we predict he’ll shift to his more natural position on the left this weekend, with the Portuguese winger given a rest.

CF: Adam Idah

With Maeda moving out to the left, it provides a space for the Republic Of Ireland international to return to the fold as the central striker in Rodgers’ front three.

Will Benjamin Mbunga Kimpioka return to the starting XI for St Johnstone vs Celtic this weekend? | SNS Group

Predicted St Johnstone starting XI (5-3-2):

GK: Andy Fisher

Has played regularly since his arrival in January, and will continue to do so for the visit of Celtic.

RB: Sam Curtis

Was one of three players removed at half-time last week, but we predict he’ll given a second chance to impress when the champions come to town.

CB: Daniels Balodis

The Lithuanian centre-back was another January recruit that has featured regularly under Simo Valakari.

CB: Zach Mitchell

One of the team’s better performance in recent weeks, the young loanee will play at the heart of central defence.

CB: Barry Douglas

Simo Valakari will need his experience if they are to get another out of the game.

LB: Drey Wright

Despite being hauled off at the break last week, Wright is one of the club’s senior pros. A regular this season, we predict he gets another start this weekend.

CM: Jason Holt

A wily, experienced pro has started three of the club’s last four games. Likely to to continue in a midfield three.

CM: Sven Sprangler

A regular starter since the arriving of Simo Valakari, the combative Austrian starts most weeks for St Johnstone and is expected to be in the line up for Celtic’s visit on Sunday.

CM: Jonathan Svedberg

Was in the starting line for the first time in a month at Hibs last week and will face pressure from Stephen Duke-McKenna and Graham Carey for him starting spot.

CF: Benjamin Mbunga Kimpioka

Started the season in superb form, but is now going through a dry patch and hasn’t scored since December. With St Johnstone failing to score in their last two games, we think the Swedish striker will be given an opportunity to stake a claim upfront.

CF: Mackenzie Kirk

