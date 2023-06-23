Scottish transfers: Rangers ace wanted, Celtic eye trio plus 12-goal midfielder, Hearts make right-back move

Scottish Premiership clubs are returning to pre-season and the transfer window has been open for over a week which means there is increased activity as managers look to make additions early ahead of the new campaign.

Ibrox star wanted

Rangers and goalkeeper Robby McCrorie could have a key transfer decision to make this summer. He featured in four out of the final five matches last season as Michael Beale gave him more first-team exposure with a view to challenging for the No.1 spot this season. The signing of Jack Butland indicates he will be, at best, second choice. And according to the Scottish Sun “several clubs" are interested in him. Now 25, McCrorie may view the need to play regularly.

South Korean trio

Celtic are reportedly interested in three South Korean stars. A bid has been made for Gangwon Yang Hyun-jun attacker but the club have said he is not for sale this summer with the team 18 games into their season. They currently sit second bottom on 12 points. The Daily Record reports Celtic are also tracking Ji-sung Eom and Jeong Ho-yeon who play for Gwangju. The former is a 21-year-old left winger who has attracted interest from Fenerbahce, while the latter is a 22-year-old defensive midfielder.

Right-back a Tynecastle Park target

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hearts are looking to sign a second player from the J1 League. Yutaro Oda emerged as a fan favourite towards the end of the season and now the club have set their sights on right-back Riku Handa. The 21-year-old has impressed with Gamba Osaka, playing 20 times since joining the club in the winter. Now Hearts are keen to bring him to Gorgie on loan, according to the Evening News, with a view to a permanent deal.

Ex-Ger heads to MLS

Rangers Goalkeeper Robby McCrorie is reportedly attracting interest. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Scott Arfield has joined MLS club Charlotte after leaving Rangers. The midfielder’s contract at Ibrox expired at the end of the season and now he will continue his career across the Atlantic. The 34-year-old has penned an 18-month deal. Zoran Krneta, Charlotte's sporting director, said: “He brings a wealth of leadership experience in big matches to our dressing room, including three promotion-winning seasons in England, two trophies with Rangers, and a run to a European final. Scott is excited to join our Club for the next part of his career, and we look forward to him debuting for Charlotte FC following the opening of the secondary transfer window.”

Parkhead King

Celtic are interested in Red Star Belgrade midfielder Kings Kangwa. According to reports, the Scottish champions are keen on the Zambian international who netted 12 goals in 45 games last season for the Serbia giants, helping the team win the league. It was his first season after a move from Arsenal Tula and it is understood he could be signed for as little as £2.6million. Celtic would face stiff competition from clubs in the Premier League and around Europe.

Obita to Easter Road

Hibs have completed the signing of Jordan Obita following his exit from Wycombe Wanderers. The 29-year-old is capable of playing left-back or further up the wing and replaces Marijan Cabraja who returned to Croatia. Manager Lee Johnson said: “We’re excited to bring a player of Jordan’s experience to the Football Club. Obita made nearly 200 appearances for Reading and nearly 100 for Wycombe. He gives us extra options all the way up the left hand-side and his ability from set plays will add an extra dimension to the squad. We look forward to working with him.”

Brief:

- Kilmarnock have signed centre-back Corrie Ndaba on a season-long loan from Ipswich Town. The 23-year-old previously had a loan spell at Ayrshire rivals Ayr United.

- Motherwell have handed midfielder Harry Paton a two-year deal. The Canadian joined the club towards the end of the campaign after leaving Ross County 12 months ago.