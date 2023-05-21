Hearts-Aberdeen reaction: The Yutaro Oda factor, rarest of moments, Dons' run

Goals from Josh Ginnelly and Lawrence Shankland helped the Jambos battle back from Mattie Pollock’s opener in front of a packed Tynecastle Park and we pick out three observations from the match.
Hearts’ Japanese flair
Yutaro Oda has now started the past four Hearts matches under interim manager Steven Naismith and is clearly in favour with the former Scotland internationalist. A January signing for Vissel Kobe, it understandably took the 21-year-old a couple of months to acclimatise to the Scottish game. He was the name on the lips of Hearts fans after this performance against the Dons. Stationed to the right of a three-man attacking midfield bank, he caused Aberdeen left-back Jonny Hayes so many problems. He drew a foul and subsequent yellow card from the Irishman as early as ten minutes and was then the Jambos’ most creative force, showing clever link-up play, running with the ball purposefully and getting into three good shooting positions. The only complaint would be the end product – two efforts were straight at Kelle Roos, another deflected wide – but Hearts will feel they have so many of the raw materials to work with. He is not afraid of the physical side of the game either and was applauded heartily when he came off with 15 minutes to go.
Rarity of goal during minute’s applause
I’ve often wondered how players react on the pitch to a minute’s applause during a match. It is a fitting act of tribute, normally for a fan who has passed away, but is it a distraction? It certainly wasn’t at Tynecastle. On 43 minutes, the stadium rose to salute David Stewart, who passed away recently, but during the clapping, Josh Ginnelly picked the ball up and unleashed a pearler of a strike into Roos’ top corner. What made the moment more remarkable was the fireworks set off at the same time, no doubt a further tribute to Stewart. You could not have asked for a better way to mark a massive Hearts supporter.
Itchy Aberdeen
Wednesday’s match against St Mirren is such a huge occasion for Aberdeen. Now just two points clear of Hearts, a victory against the Buddies – who are also chasing fifth place – could clinch that spot in the league depending on how Hearts do at Ibrox against Rangers. Conversely, a draw or even a defeat would leave them potentially needing a win over Celtic on the last day of the season. They are now three matches without a win and are yet to triumph in 90 minutes since the split – or indeed since Barry Robson was given the job on a permanent basis, losing to Hearts and Rangers and drawing with Hibs. It must be noted that Robson was without three key players here in Duk, Ross McCrorie and Graeme Shinnie (the latter has missed four matches) and the trio should return on Wednesday at Pittodrie. In front of a big crowd in the north east, that is the time to get back on the winning horse.