Hearts-Aberdeen reaction: The Yutaro Oda factor, rarest of moments, Dons' run

Hearts defeated Aberdeen 2-1 to keep the race for third place alive.

Hearts’ Japanese flair

Yutaro Oda has now started the past four Hearts matches under interim manager Steven Naismith and is clearly in favour with the former Scotland internationalist. A January signing for Vissel Kobe, it understandably took the 21-year-old a couple of months to acclimatise to the Scottish game. He was the name on the lips of Hearts fans after this performance against the Dons. Stationed to the right of a three-man attacking midfield bank, he caused Aberdeen left-back Jonny Hayes so many problems. He drew a foul and subsequent yellow card from the Irishman as early as ten minutes and was then the Jambos’ most creative force, showing clever link-up play, running with the ball purposefully and getting into three good shooting positions. The only complaint would be the end product – two efforts were straight at Kelle Roos, another deflected wide – but Hearts will feel they have so many of the raw materials to work with. He is not afraid of the physical side of the game either and was applauded heartily when he came off with 15 minutes to go.

Rarity of goal during minute’s applause

I’ve often wondered how players react on the pitch to a minute’s applause during a match. It is a fitting act of tribute, normally for a fan who has passed away, but is it a distraction? It certainly wasn’t at Tynecastle. On 43 minutes, the stadium rose to salute David Stewart, who passed away recently, but during the clapping, Josh Ginnelly picked the ball up and unleashed a pearler of a strike into Roos’ top corner. What made the moment more remarkable was the fireworks set off at the same time, no doubt a further tribute to Stewart. You could not have asked for a better way to mark a massive Hearts supporter.

Itchy Aberdeen