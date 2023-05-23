Rangers confirm the 5 first-team stars who will exit, Steven Davis update, new signing expected tomorrow

Rangers have confirmed the five first-team stars who will depart the club following the expiry of their contracts at the end of the season.

Ahead of the team's final home fixture of the season against Hearts on Wednesday evening it was revealed that Allan McGregor, Scott Arfield, Ryan Kent, Alfredo Morelos and Filip Helander will all leave at the end of their deals. The quintet all played their part in helping the club win its 55th league title in 2021. Helander has missed the entire season due to injury, while the other four were involved in the club’s run to the Europa League final last season.

Manager Michael Beale had already confirmed Morelos, who is now the club's top scorer in European football, would exit. Kent has been linked with Turkish giants Fenerbahce and a number of English clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Each of the departing players has given the club excellent service and will move on to the next stage in their careers with the warmest wishes and thanks of everyone at Ibrox and the Rangers Training Centre," a club statement read.

“The individuals have contributed enormously to the club‘s capture of a record 55th Scottish league title, last season’s Scottish Cup, the run to the UEFA Europa League final and qualification for the UEFA Champions League this season. Allan McGregor, of course, also gained significant honours with the club in his first spell and broke the 500 appearance mark for Gers back in April.

“Tributes to the departing players will be paid at tomorrow’s match with Hearts. Additional acknowledgements to those leaving will continue on the club’s digital platforms in the coming weeks, with Allan McGregor to be further recognised in his testimonial match with Newcastle on July 18.”

Meanwhile, Rangers confirmed Steven Davis, who is out of contract in the summer, “remains in discussions to continue working with the club’s medical team to support his return to full fitness following a long-term ACL injury suffered in December 2022.”

The club are expected to announce a new signing on Wednesday with more to follow as Beale undertakes a rebuild and aims to have the majority of his squad in place ahead of pre-season.