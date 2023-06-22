Jordan Obita to bring 'extra dimension' to Hibs as Lee Johnson hails new signing

The 29-year-old defender, who has signed a two-year deal, has been brought in to compete with club stalwart Lewis Stevenson for a position on the left flank after Marijan Cabraja opted for a move to HNK Rijeka and swapped the Scottish Premiership for a return to Croatia.

It left Hibs boss Lee Johnson seeking reinforcements in that area and the Leith club have snapped up the experienced Obita, who has spent the majority of his career at Reading, having come through the club’s academy, but spent the last two and a half years at Wycombe Wanderers.

The League One side had hoped he would sign a new deal that would keep him at Adams Park but Hibs have convinced him to continue his career in Scotland, with the player keen to get going in the upcoming Europa Conference League qualifiers against either Vikingur of the Faroe Islands or Inter Club d’Escaldes from Andorra on July 27 and August 3, ahead of the Scottish Premiership getting underway on August 5.

Hibs have signed left-back Jordan Obita from Wycombe Wanderers.

While mainly utilised as a left-back, he offers Johnson options. Starting out as a central midfielder, he can also operate on the left of the midfield.

“We’re excited to bring a player of Jordan’s experience to the Football Club,” said Johnson, who welcomed the players back to East Mains for pre-season testing and training on Thursday