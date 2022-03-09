Scott Brown: Could Celtic legend be set for return to Parkhead?

Scott Brown is weighing up his future after leaving Aberdeen. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The club’s former captain’s departure from Aberdeen was announced on Tuesday after agreeing to terminate his contract at Pittodrie less than a year into a two-year deal.

Brown’s coaching role under Stephen Glass changed with the new manager Jim Goodwin. While his assistant title remained, he was viewed by the former St Mirren manager as primarily a player.

Goodwin had said the opportunities wouldn’t be the same because he was a hands on manager.

Brown, who won more than 20 trophies at Celtic Park, is keen to continue the transition from playing to coaching.

He had been in the running for the St Mirren job but Stephen Robinson, the former Motherwell manager, was appointed to replace Goodwin.

Now Brown is considering his options. He can’t sign for a team as a player because his release came outwith the transfer window.

One possible coaching option is a return to Celtic. The Scottish Sun reports his former club are open to offering him a position as they have done with former players in the past.

Shaun Maloney, John Kennedy, Stephen McManus and Darren O’Dea have been or are part of the club’s academy or first-team coaching staff.

According to the report, Celtic are currently on the lookout for a coach for the club’s Under-18s to work alongside Stuart McLaren.

A move to Cyprus to work with Neil Lennon at Omonia Nicosia is unlikely with the former Hibs and Celtic boss set to appoint Mark Fotheringham as his assistant.