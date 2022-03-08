Neil Lennon targets former Celtic ace for no.2 role at Omonia Nicosia

Ex-Celtic manager Neil Lennon could be joined by another former Parkhead midfielder in Cyprus. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The Northern Irishman was appointed Omonia Nicosia manager on Monday – ending a year-long exile from the game – and has begun sculpting his coaching staff.

Scott Brown’s current limbo at Aberdeen prompted reports the former Celtic captain could be called upon - but it is another Parkhead midfielder who has emerged as Lennon’s top target – and boasting a Cypriot background to give the new regime a running tart.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Fotheringham spent a season in Cyprus with Anorthosis Famagusta during a well-travelled career that began at Celtic and also took in England’s lower leagues, the Bundesliga II and SPFL.

That knowledge-base has lifted him to the top of Lennon’s list, according to the Scottish Sun, and Fotheringham has been in talks with the First Division side who top of the table’s bottom half in the division that splits like the cinch Premiership.

Fotheringham played three times at Celtic after emerging during Martin O’Neill’s tenure where Lennon was a central figure. He later moved to Dundee and has also featured for Freiburg in Germany as well as Norwich and Fulham in England. He played top flight football in the SPFL for Dundee United and Ross County.

While Lennon previously worked with Alan Thompson, Garry Parker and Johann Mjallby as part of his staff, Fotheringham has only held one coaching role in Scotland – at Cowdenbeath though the 39-year-old held similar positions in Germany.