Scott Brown: A return to Celtic or Hibs, Europe, lower leagues - where next after Aberdeen?

The Celtic legend moved to Pittodrie in dual playing/coaching role under Stephen Glass, allowing him to begin the transition to management.

His coaching opportunities have decreased under Jim Goodwin.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We look at the possible options available to Brown:

Scott Brown is on the verge of leaving Aberdeen. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Celtic

The club have been quite active at giving former players roles within the academy or at the club to help with their coaching development or the next stage of their career. Hibs boss Shaun Maloney started at Lennoxtown while John Kennedy, following early retirement, worked as a scout before gaining his coaching qualifications. He’d become a key member of the coaching staff, take interim charge after Neil Lennon’s departure, and is now assistant to Ange Postecoglou. Also at Celtic Park are Stephen McManus and Darren O’Dea who is highly regarded and manager of the Under-18 side.

A return for Brown and role within the academy could be beneficial and attractive for both parties. The club’s former captain would be getting hands-on coaching experience, while young players would benefit from working under someone who knows what it takes to succeed and become a winner at Celtic.

Hibs

Could a return to Celtic Park be on the cards for Brown? (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Hibs are looking to push on and become a regular European qualifier, while pushing closer to Celtic and Rangers. Having someone of Brown's experience would be welcome and he is someone who has been there and done it with Hibs. He came through the academy, won a trophy and earned the club a lot of money.

The appointment of Gary Caldwell wasn’t universally welcomed by Hibs supporters but Brown's return would likely be more popular. When it comes to Brown, ‘experience’ is the key word and that would surely be an advantage to former team-mate Maloney.

Omonia Nicosia

Brown's former Celtic boss Neil Lennon has been appointed as manager of the Cypriot giants. The Northern Irishman could look to his former captain as a possible option to become his assistant or a first-team coach. It would be a good balance between an experienced manager and a young coach.

Some may view it as a risk for Brown, taking a European role so early on in his coaching career but he was a huge influence in helping foreign players settle in the Celtic dressing room. Omonia's squad features 16 different nationalities. Brown's captain role at Celtic has prepared him for working with such a diverse group of players.

Queen's Park

Kelty Hearts manager Kevin Thomson, a close friend of Scott Brown from their time at Hibs, was given the advice to choose a manager's job carefully. Thomson took on Kelty with it's backing and support of the board, a close-knit squad and strong chances of promotion.

Queen's Park are still on the lookout for a new manager. Their interim boss is the director of football Marijn Beuker. The ambitious League One side are full-time, have good people working for the club and a strong infrastructure. It appears the perfect environment for a first-time manager.

Wait until the summer