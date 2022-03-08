Scott Brown Aberdeen exit confirmed as former Celtic skipper eyes 'first steps in managerial career'

Scott Brown has left Aberdeen to focus on his coaching career. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

The 36-year-old joined from Celtic last summer on a two-year deal in a player-coach role but had seen his coaching responsibilities removed following the arrival of Jim Goodwin, who replaced Stephen Glass as manager last month.

Brown also captained the Dons this season but was left out of the matchday squad for the 1-0 defeat to Rangers at Ibrox on Saturday.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Scotland midfielder is one of the most decorated players in the Scottish game, having captain Celtic to 23 major honours during 14 years at Parkhead, while also earning 55 international caps.

Confirming his departure, Aberdeen stated that the midfielder will now “focus on his coaching development with a view to taking the first steps in his managerial career when an opportunity arises”, although the club stopped short of verifying earlier reports that Brown had also taken the decision to hang up his boots.

In a farewell message to the Pittodrie club, Brown said: “I would like to take this opportunity to firstly thank the Board at Aberdeen and, of course, Stephen Glass and his backroom staff, for giving me the opportunity to enjoy my first taste of coaching.

“I’d also like to thank all my team-mates and the great staff both at Cormack Park and Pittodrie.

“I know I was only in the North-east for a short period, but the fans made me feel welcome from day one, so my thanks must also go to them for showing me so much support.

“Aberdeen is a huge Club and I know there is a real determination from all to deliver success both on and off the pitch. I wish them all the best for the remainder of the season.”

Aberdeen director of football, Steven Gunn, added: “When Scott arrived at the club, we understood his desire to begin his transition into a coaching role and we were clear we would help wherever possible.

“Scott has been an outstanding asset to us in the last eleven months and his contributions, both on and off the pitch, have been invaluable.

“I’ve no doubt he will bring the same desire, determination and will-to-win that he has demonstrated throughout his career when he embarks on this next chapter.”