Scotland star sends 21-word message to fans as Celtic transfer rumours mount
Ex-Celtic defender Kieran Tierney has thanked Arsenal fans after the returning left-back was given a warm welcome on his first start at the Emirates in over a year.
The Scotland international started for Arsenal in last night’s 3-2 win over Crystal Palace in the quarter-final of the Carabao Cup, as they overturned a half-time deficit to win 3-2 thanks to a hat-trick from Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus.
Tierney was deployed in an unfamiliar left-wing role on his first appearance since rupturing his hamstring in Scotland’s second Euro 2024 group game against Switzerland in June. The defender was forced off in the 69th minute of last night’s game against Crystal Palace. However, Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta played down fears that the 27-year-old had suffered another injury blow as he explained the reasoning behind surprising switch in position.
“It was cramp,” said Arteta. "He's playing to his strengths. That's something that we have to continue to learn, because they give you a lot of information. They tell you not sometimes with their words but with a lot of information, where they feel more comfortable and certainly there is a much better fit for him."
His first Gunners appearance since the 2023 Community Shield penalty shootout win over Manchester City, Tierney spent last season on loan to Spanish side Real Sociedad, playing a total of 26 times as they finished sixth in La Liga, while he remained a key figure in Steve Clarke’s Scotland squad that qualified for the tournament in Germany last summer.
The 27-year-old’s return coincided with reports that the North London giants have made the decision not to take up the option of extending the defender’s current contract beyond the end of this season season, which has sparked transfer rumours that he could make an emotional return to Celtic at the end of the campaign.
A boyhood Celtic fan, a report in the Scottish Sun claims the Scottish champions are in prime position to complete a deal for the player, but face competition from clubs in the English Premier League and the continent.
The popular left-back remained silent amid returns of a potential departure though, and instead took to social media site X (formerly known as Twitter) to thank fans for their support, writing: “Feels amazing to be back out at the Emirates! Thank you so much for the reception… always grateful. Onto the semis.”
