Kieran Tierney Celtic return on cards as Arsenal make decision on Scotland international's future
Kieran Tierney will reportedly depart Arsenal at the end of the season at the latest despite making his first appearance for the club in 500 days on Wednesday evening.
The Scotland left-back has been out of action since rupturing his hamstring during the 1-1 draw with Switzerland at the European Championships in June. He handed national team boss Steve Clarke a major boost by returning to action in the 3-2 win over Crystal Palace at the Emirates that saw Arsenal book their place in the Caraboa Cup semi-finals.
Tierney had previously been out of the first-team picture at Arsenal for the best part of 18 months having spent last season on loan with Real Sociedad in La Liga where his campaign was also blighted by injury. After battling back to fitness, the former Celtic defender was listed among the Arsenal substitutes for recent matches with head coach Mikel Arteta hinting that first-team opportunities would soon be forthcoming. And the Spaniard was true to his word as he handed Tierney his first Gunners start in nineteen months with the 27-year-old lasting 69 minutes of the quarter-final clash before being replaced.
However, it would appear his days at Arsenal are numbered with a report in The Athletic claiming that the Premier League club has decided against activating an option to extend his contract, which expires at the end of the season. The deadline to trigger the clause has passed leaving Arsenal facing a choice between selling the player in the January window or losing him for nothing at the end of the season, with Tierney free to sign a pre-contract agreement with non-English sides from January 1.
And according to the Scottish Sun, a stunning Celtic return could be on the cards with Brendan Rodgers lining up a move to bring the boyhood Hoops fan back to Parkhead five years after his £25million transfer to Arsenal which he described as the “hardest decision of my life”. The report claims that Celtic are in the driving seat to strike a deal, with clubs in England and abroad also interested in signing Tierney, with his current wage at Arsenal beyond what Celtic would be able to pay.
