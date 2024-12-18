Kieran Tierney Celtic return on cards as Arsenal make decision on Scotland international's future

Tierney to depart Emirates amid interest from Celtic

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kieran Tierney will reportedly depart Arsenal at the end of the season at the latest despite making his first appearance for the club in 500 days on Wednesday evening.

The Scotland left-back has been out of action since rupturing his hamstring during the 1-1 draw with Switzerland at the European Championships in June. He handed national team boss Steve Clarke a major boost by returning to action in the 3-2 win over Crystal Palace at the Emirates that saw Arsenal book their place in the Caraboa Cup semi-finals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kieran Tierney in action for Arsenal during the Carabao Cup quarter-final win over Crystal Palace at Emirates Stadium on December 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images) | Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Tierney had previously been out of the first-team picture at Arsenal for the best part of 18 months having spent last season on loan with Real Sociedad in La Liga where his campaign was also blighted by injury. After battling back to fitness, the former Celtic defender was listed among the Arsenal substitutes for recent matches with head coach Mikel Arteta hinting that first-team opportunities would soon be forthcoming. And the Spaniard was true to his word as he handed Tierney his first Gunners start in nineteen months with the 27-year-old lasting 69 minutes of the quarter-final clash before being replaced.

However, it would appear his days at Arsenal are numbered with a report in The Athletic claiming that the Premier League club has decided against activating an option to extend his contract, which expires at the end of the season. The deadline to trigger the clause has passed leaving Arsenal facing a choice between selling the player in the January window or losing him for nothing at the end of the season, with Tierney free to sign a pre-contract agreement with non-English sides from January 1.