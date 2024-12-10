Fit-again 27 y/o in line for first appearance since Euro 2024

Kieran Tierney is in shock contention to make his first Arsenal start since May 2023 in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

The Gunners are facing an injury crisis for their match against Monaco at the Emirates with up to seven defenders potentially unavailable. Jurrien Timber and Thomas Partey – the latter of whom deputised for Ben White at full-back in the 1-1 draw at Fulham on Sunday – both missed training on the eve of Wednesday’s fixture.

Gabriel, Riccardo Calafiori and Oleksandr Zinchenko, all sidelined at Craven Cottage, were also absent from the club’s London Colney base. Japan international Takehiro Tomiyasu remains out with a long-term injury.

The setbacks mean Tierney, who has not played competitively since he tore his hamstring in Scotland’s second group game at the European Championship in June, could be thrust into the starting line-up.

Kieran Tierney trains with Arsenal on Tuesday ahead of the Champions League match against Monaco. (Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images) | Getty Images

“We have to manage a lot of the players, so they’re probably not going to be fit for tomorrow and are a doubt,” said Arteta.

“I still have 24 hours to make those decisions and hopefully the right ones. We have to accept the challenge and its opportunities for other players to do that.”

Tierney, 27, spent last season on loan at Real Sociedad after he fell down the pecking order at Arsenal. He has not featured in an Arsenal shirt for 492 days – since the Community Shield penalty shootout victory against Manchester City – and last started for the Gunners in a 3-0 home defeat to Brighton on May 14, 2023. He would probably have been sold in the summer but for his injury, with a return to former club Celtic among the rumoured possibilities.

However, Arteta insisted: “He (Tierney) is ready and he’s training really well and he’s going to have an opportunity for sure with the way the team is looking at the moment.