Scotland duo are Champions League standouts as one nets key goal and another earns UEFA award

Five Scotland internationals in action on Tuesday night

The Scottish national team was well represented in the Champions League on Tuesday night with five members of Steve Clarke's squad in action across three matches.

There were no defeats for any of the internationalists involved, with one player netting a key goal in his side's away victory in Germany while another walked off with UEFA's player of the match trophy following a win in Spain.

Three Scotland players helped Celtic secure a goalless draw with Dinamo Zagreb in the Croatian capital. Greg Taylor played the full 90 minutes at left-back, while Anthony Ralston and James Forrest both made appearances off the bench.

The result took Brendan Rodgers' side onto nine points from six matches and leaves them knowing that a victory at home over bottom of the table Swiss side Young Boys next time out will secure a place in the play-off round before facing a trip to Aston Villa in their final league-stage fixture.

Aston Villa's Scottish midfielder John McGinn celebrates his opening goal in the 3-2 win over RB Leipzig in the Champions League. (Photo by RONNY HARTMANN/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Aston Villa captain John McGinn set his side on the path to victory with the opening goal in a 3-2 win at RB Leipzig. The former Hibs midfielder latched onto an Ollie Watkins knockdown to sidefoot home from close range inside three minutes.

It was a second Champions League goal for McGinn in his maiden season in Europe's elite competition after he also found the net in the 2-0 win over Bologna at Villa Park in October. The 31-year-old was a standout performer for his side with BirminghamWorld giving him an 8/10 score in their player ratings. "Broke the deadlock with a composed finish and deserved his goal as he was superb all night at escaping the press on the half-turn, kick-starting attacks in style. Ran his socks off," was their verdict.

Jhon Duran and Ross Barkley were also on target for the English Premier League side as they moved up to third place in the Champions League standings on 13 points from a possible 18 thus far and firmly on course for a place in the knock-out stages.

Speaking to Amazon Prime Sport afterwards, McGinn said: "I think the two goals we conceded were disappointing from our point of view. I thought overall we were the better team and we could have scored more.

"We dealt with their problems well and what we needed today was substitutes to come on and make a difference. It is exciting. We had some disappointing results off the great start and it is great to be in the top three. We have that Monaco game and then a nice one against Celtic."

Bryan Gil of Girona FC is challenged by Andy Robertson of Liverpool during the Champions League encounter at Montilivi Stadium. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Elsewhere, Scotland captain Andy Robertson produced a man of the match display as Liverpool edged a 1-0 victory away to Lia Liga side Girona. Mo Salah's second half penalty proved the difference as the Reds booked their place in the last 16.

LiverpoolWorld awarded the left-back a 7/10 rating, stating: "Got up the left flank whenever he could in the first half but should have done better when he got to the byline before overhitting his cross just before the break. Provided an outlet after the break and was defensively sound."

Robertson, who was presented with his UEFA award at the side of the pitch after full-time, said: "I think we had to be a wee bit more in control, sometimes in the first half especially it was a bit of a basketball match – back and forward – and that’s what they wanted. We left ourselves too open and gave our goalkeeper too much to do, which isn’t like us.

"Our pressing and things like that were maybe a wee bit off, but then when we were on the ball we had a bit of control, we created chances and we could have scored a couple. We got a clean sheet, we won the game. We can play a lot better than we did, but three points is crucial, especially away from home in the Champions League."