Popular Celtic star considering future after Ange Postecoglou departure, one of the club's 'top earners'

The 32-year-old emerged as a popular figure amongst the club's fans during the season having signed a two-year deal last summer. He became a key asset on the pitch, enjoying a hugely influential spell following his time at the World Cup with Australia. Between the end of December and the middle of March he scored seven goals and created a further seven.

Yet, he could be about to call time on his Celtic career and even consider retirement, according to reports in his homeland. Speculation has been swirling and FTBL reports the player, who is said to be one of the club’s top earners on nearly £20,000-a-week, is “thinking things over” following the appointment of Brendan Rodgers who has replaced Postecoglou. It is stated that the player had even considered retiring after a frustrating spell with Shanghai Port in China before his switch to Celtic.

Mooy sat out of Australia’s friendly with Argentina in China earlier this week, a likely consequence of a knee injury which saw him miss the final five matches of the season for Celtic, including the Scottish Cup final win over Inverness CT.

The player, one of the best signings of the season, often shirked the limelight despite plenty of praise and focus from fans and team-mates. He made 42 appearances in total with 18 goal contributions across the campaign. He started all four of Australia’s games at the World Cup, taking him to 57 caps for his country.