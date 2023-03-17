Aaron Mooy injury revealed as Celtic suffer double blow ahead of Hibs clash

Celtic have suffered two fresh injury blows ahead of Saturday’s visit of Hibs.

Midfielders Aaron Mooy and Tomoki Iwata have both been ruled out of the match after manager Ange Postecoglou decided not to risk the pair ahead of the international break, with Mooy revealed to have been playing through the pain barrier in recent weeks.

However, Daizen Maeda, who missed last weekend’s Scottish Cup quarter-final win over Hearts, and Swedish defender Carl Starflet, who was forced off at half-time in that Tynecastle clash, will both be available to face Hibs after recovering from their injuries in time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Celtic manager said: “Aaron Mooy will miss out, he has been a bit sore the last couple of weeks and probably won’t be able to get up for this weekend. And Tomoki Iwata got a bit of a back strain and couldn’t train. At a push both could have played but with a two-week break we have decided to leave them out.”