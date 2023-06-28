Old Firm transfers: £7m ace set for Rangers medical, Celtic agree 2nd signing, Ibrox target attracts attention

Between them, Celtic and Rangers have so far signed five players ahead of the new season. More recruits are expected to be confirmed imminently as the teams look to duke it out in the Premiership and progress in Europe.

Abdallah Sima is set to move to Rangers. (Photo by SAMEER AL-DOUMY/AFP via Getty Images)

Forward close to Ibrox move

Rangers are moving closer to confirming their fifth signing of the summer. Abdallah Sima is to undergo a medical ahead of completing a loan switch from Brighton & Hove Albion this week. The 22-year-old will add to Michael Beale's attacking options, capable of playing across the front line. He made the move to Premier League side Brighton from Slavia Prague in 2021 for a fee understood to be around £7million. He is yet to feature for the Seagulls but has spent time on loan with Stoke City and French outfit Angers. Last season he scored five times in Ligue 1. His breakthrough campaign arrived in the Czech Republic with 20 goals in 39 appearances, mainly from the right wing. A Senegalese international, he is familiar to Rangers and Michael Beale having played both legs of a Europa League tie between the sides.

Aussie heads to Scottish champions

Celtic are closing in on their second summer signing with the addition of highly-rated Australian forward Marco Tilio. Sky Sports reports the deal could be completed this week after the Scottish champions reached agreement with the player's club Melbourne City. Tilio, an Australian international, helped his club finish top of the A-League with nine goals in 26 appearances but they lost out in the Grand Final to a Jason Cummings-inspired Central Coast Mariners. The 21-year-old’s performances earned him a place in the PFA A-League Team of the Season. He can play across the attack. The Scottish champions have already signed Norwegian midfielder Odin Thiago Holm.

Rangers target wanted

Morgan Whittaker is attracting interest from English Championship side Coventry City. The attacker was the subject of bids from Rangers in January and the Ibrox club are understood to still be interested. Coventry, who lost out on promotion to the Premier League in the play-offs, expect to lose key man Viktor Gyokeres. In turn they have lined up Whittaker, who is contracted to Swansea City, according to reports in England. The 22-year-old attracted interest last season after a blistering half season loan spell at Plymouth Argyle. Rangers appear to have made other players priorities, including the aforementioned Sim or Benie Traore.

Tillman future