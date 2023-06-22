All Sections
Brendan Rodgers unveils his first Celtic signing and tips midfielder to make 'big impact'

Brendan Rodgers has made his first signing of his second spell as Celtic manager in the shape of Norwegian midfielder Odin Thiago Holm.
Matthew Elder
By Matthew Elder
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 16:02 BST
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 16:12 BST
 Comment

The 20-year-old joins on a five-year deal from Eliteserien club Valerenga and becomes the first new arrival of the summer following the appointment of Rodgers, who is set for his second Parkhead unveiling on Friday after replacing Ange Postecoglou.

Celtic have reportedly agreed to pay Valerenga over £2.5million for Holm who is regarded as one of the up and coming stars of Norwegian football and was listed among 100 players featured in the European Golden Boy awards for 2023.

Rodgers told the Celtic website: “We are delighted to bring Odin to the club and to secure his signing so early in the window. He is a player who has been in the club’s scouting and recruitment system for some time.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has sanctioned the signing of Odin Thiago Holm. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has sanctioned the signing of Odin Thiago Holm. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)
"I have looked at him closely and believe he is someone who can make a big impact at the club. I have spent time already with Odin, he is an ambitious, exciting young player and I know he is delighted to be joining us.

“He is a great addition to the quality squad we already have and we really look forward to working with him.”

