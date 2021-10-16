Motherwell boss Graham Alexander on 'blatant penalty' v Celtic, lack of big decisions against 'big boys' and VAR

Motherwell boss Graham Alexander. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

A loud roar went up in the second half when a Kevin van Veen flick appeared to be handballed by Boli Bolingoli in the box.

The Fir Park boss believes the Steelmen have been on the wrong end of too many decisions and is of the view his side should have been awarded a free-kick for a foul on Callum Slattery in the build up to Celtic’s opener.

“It was a blatant penalty,” Alexander said. “I could tell by the reaction of the players.

"We were in the box, we were ready to get an opportunity to score and it's a blatant penalty, the lad's just slapped it away. Getting a penalty against one of the big boys is rare for Motherwell.

"We don't get them, simple as.

"I've only been up here nine months, I'm still learning but learning quickly that it's easy to give a penalty against us but very, very difficult to give a penalty to us. From my relatively new experience here that's what I've seen with my own eyes.”

He added: “I definitely think VAR would have helped us. It would have given us a 1-0 win away to Rangers, would have given us a penalty here today.”

