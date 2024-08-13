Matt O'Riley, right, and Paulo Bernardo celebrate after Celtic's 2-0 win over Hibs at the weekend. | SNS Group

Atalanta have reported fifth offer for playmaker booted out as Idah deal close

Celtic continue to stand firm on their price tag for their midfielder Matt O'Riley after reports in Italy suggested that Atalanta have had a fifth bid for the 23-year-old rejected by the Scottish champions.

Atalanta, who won the Europa League last season and like Celtic will compete in the Champions League, have identified O'Riley as one of their principal summer transfer targets. The Serie A side expect to lose their own midfielder Teun Koopmeiners to Juventus and Celtic's Danish playmaker, who has been a stand-out for Brendan Rodgers' men, is seen as the ideal replacement.

However, the Bergamo-based club have yet to meet Celtic's valuation of O'Riley, which is believed to be around the £25 million mark. The Glasgow club are not facing financial pressure to sell unless it is on their terms and Atalanta will have to hit the asking price to begin negotiations with the player. Italian media state that the Italians will not sanction Koopmeiners' move to rivals Juventus until they are sure they have a replacement lined up.

Atalanta head to Warsaw later today ahead of Wednesday's UEFA Super Cup clash with European champions Real Madrid. Their manager Gian Piero Gasperini harboured ambitions of landing O'Riley ahead of the match, but their chase for the Denmark internationalist has now lasted longer than a month. English Premier League outfits Chelsea, Brighton and Southampton have also been linked with the player.

O'Riley continues to be a permanent fixture of the Celtic team, having started both of the club's Premiership matches. His manager Brendan Rodgers has repeatedly stated his comfort with the situation and that Celtic will not be held to ransom over a fee.

In terms of incomings, Rodgers will hope to have a deal concluded in the coming days for Norwich City striker Adam Idah after a significant breakthrough was made in their own chase for the Irishman. The Canaries are understood to have accepted Celtc's latest bid for the 23-year-old, which could result in a fee upwards of £9m.

Adam Idah helped Celtic win the Scottish Cup last season. | SNS Group

Idah was a huge success at Celtic Park in the second half of last season, coming in on loan from Norwich and helping the team win the Premiership and Scottish Cup. Rodgers told his board at the end of last season that he wanted to sign Idah permanently and after intense negotiations, they now look set to land their man.