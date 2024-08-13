St Johnstone hitman Sidibeh emerges as Aberdeen target as Celtic kid on brink of exit

Sidibeh linked with Dons

Aberdeen are reportedly eyeing up a move for St Johnstone striker Adama Sidibeh as they weigh up potential replacements for Bjoan Miovski. It is claimed that the Saints hitman, who scored two goals at the weekend against Kilmarnock, has a release clause in the region of £500,000 and that the Dons are poised to make their move.

Manager Jimmy Thelin is keen to reinforce his striking options, with last season's top goalscorer Miovski on the brink of a move to Girona. The La Liga outfit are set to pay Aberdeen in the region of £6.5 million for the North Macedonian hitman, which will give Thelin funds to further strengthen his squad. HJK winger Tepi Keskonen is close to moving to Pittodrie for a fee close to £1m.

Celtic midfielder to leave

Young Celtic midfielder Daniel Kelly is being heavily linked with a move to Millwall. The 18-year-old's contract is up in December and with no breakthrough on agreeing a new deal, an exit this summer is likely.

Kelly broke into the Celtic first team last season under manager Brendan Rodgers and has won admirers from across Europe. However, as contract talks have stalled, his involvement in the matchday squad has become increasingly limited. Now the Lions, who play in the English Championship, are hoping to seal a deal for the player.

Hibs 'real' summer reset

Hibs sporting director Malky Mackay says that he club's true reset will come next summer when a vast tranche of players' contracts are up for renewal. The Easter Road outfit have been active in this window, landing eight new players, but Mackay says the situation in 12 months time will be just as important.

"There are 15 out of contract next summer so there is a real reset next summer," said Mackay. "This summer there weren't too many out of contract and obviously we've got to get players into the squad as well. There will still be room for another couple between now and the end of the transfer window because we have to strengthen the team."

Watt back at Well

Tony Watt has returned to Motherwell after completing a season-long loan from Dundee United. The 30-year-old, who made the switch from Fir Park to Tannadice in 2022, is out of the first-team picture under Jim Goodwin and with the Steelmen needing reinforcements in the final third, Motherwell boss Stuart Kettlewell has moved swiftly to bring him back to the club.

"It’s so good to be back in the building," said Watt, who knows the manner of his exit means some Motherwell fans will need convinced of his return. "I was itching to join Motherwell again and can’t wait to get stuck in. There’s obviously people who may not be too happy to see me back. I need to prove myself here and get people back on my side but that target is firmly set in my mind. I feel fit. I’ve been training and I have a full pre-season under my belt."

Puerta price tag

A price tag of £5 million has been placed on reported Rangers target Gustavo Puerta amid suggestions he on the radar of Ibrox boss Philippe Clement. The Colombian Under-20 internationalist, who plays primarily as a midfielder, is not in the first-team picture at Bayer Leverkusen and is said to be available for £5m.