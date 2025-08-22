Who is the referee for Celtic v Livingston in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday?

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic return to domestic action this weekend as they welcome newly promoted Livingston to Parkhead in the Scottish Premiership.

Brendan Rodgers’ side have enjoyed a winning start to the new league season, having disposed of both St Mirren and Aberdeen in their opening two games, but enter the game with a point to prove after a frustrating 0-0 Champions League playoff draw with Kairat Almaty on Wednesday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Hoops will head into the game without Alistair Johnston (hamstring), Auston Trusty (plantar fasciitis) and long-term injury victim Jota (ACL), while there are doubts over Daizen Maeda (cramping) and Adam Idah (knee). Rodgers may also look to rotate their starting XI, with a 7000 mile trip to Kazakhstan on the horizon on Tuesday for their second leg play clash in Almaty.

As for Livingston, they make the short trip to Glasgow in positive mood, having taking four points from their first two games, though they’re expected to without the injured trio of Aiden Denholm, Danny Wilson, and Cammy Kerr, while Adam Montgomery is unable to play against his parent club.

Ahead of the game, we look at who the Scottish FA has confirmed as the match officials for Saturday’s game at Parkhead:

Kevin Clancy will take charge of Saturday’s game between Celtic and Livingston in the Scottish Premiership. | SNS Group

Who is the referee for Celtic v Livingston?

The man in the middle for the game will be Kevin Clancy, who has taken charge of 88 Scottish Premiership games in his career, issuing a total of 346 yellow cards (an average of 3.93 per game) and 15 red cards (0.17 per game).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The last time Walsh refereed a Celtic game was back in March, when he took charge of the Scottish Premiership clash with Hearts, which the Hoops won 3-0. In that game, he awarded just one yellow card. Clancy has previously been praised by Celtic head coach Rodgers and hailed for his ‘common sense’ after opting not to send the Hoops boss off in last year’s Premier Sports Cup semi-final win over Aberdeen when he entered the field of play to kick the ball away during a throw-in for the Dons.

Celtic v Livingston VAR and match officials