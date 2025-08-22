Brendan Rodgers gives major hint on his immediate Celtic future and sets record straight on board

Manager reiterates his desire to see out contract at Celtic Park

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has reiterated that he will not walk away from Celtic before the end of the season amid a growing narrative of discontent over transfers and says that he and the board want what’s best for the club.

The lack of incomings at Celtic Park have dominated the agenda this summer and were put into sharp focus on Wednesday when the team drew 0-0 at home to Kairat Almaty in the first leg of their Champions League play-off tie.

Cries of “sack the board” chorused around Celtic Park during the match against the Kazakhs and Rodgers has repeatedly stated that he wants more quality to progress his team.

The perceived disunity was once again addressed at Rodgers’ pre-match press conference ahead of facing Livingston on Saturday in the Premiership, but the Northern Irishman was unequivocal when asked if there was a chance the current situation would accelerate an exit before his contract expires next summer.

“Absolutely no chance,” said Rodgers. “No chance. We've done that one before. It didn't go down well! Listen, I said from the first day and there's no hidden messages and there's no this and that. I said I'd be three years. I'm here for three years.”

Rodgers also stated that despite the rancour and noise surrounding his relationship and the board, everyone is pulling in the same direction at Celtic.

“People try and look to find that that conflict between me and the board or me and whoever,” Rodgers continued. “It really isn't the case. You know, the board here at the football club of over many years managed the financial side of the game and run the club to an impeccable level.

“My job here as the football manager is to really drive and demand and for us to live in a cycle where we understand that we will lose some players, but that it doesn't have this massive impact that it seems to sometimes do. And that we can just lose big players and and then bring in other ones rather than to wait.