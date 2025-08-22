Damaging week for Scottish coefficient amid bleak outlook

The coefficient crisis gripping Scottish football deepened after a disappointing week for clubs in Europe.

Four home ties for Scottish clubs yielded two draws for Celtic and Aberdeen and two defeats for Rangers and Hibs, meaning only 0.2 points (0.1 for each draw) were added to the Scottish coefficient from a possible 0.8 (0.2 for each win) taking this season's total tally thus far to 1.6 points.

Scotland are currently languishing in 17th place in Uefa's ranking system and in grave danger of losing some of the European privileges clubs have enjoyed in recent seasons.

Celtic players applaud the fans following their disappointing 0-0 draw with Kairat Almaty in the Champions League playoff first leg tie at Celtic Park. | SNS Group

Worrying scenario

The Premiership winners, namely Celtic, have already lost direct entry to the Champions League, entering at the play-off round this season after gaining access to the group/league phase in each of the past three campaigns.

The prize of a guaranteed place in the Conference League for the Scottish Cup winners has also been lost, with Aberdeen the last to benefit following their Hampden triumph over Celtic in May. Whoever wins this season's trophy will enter the Europa League third qualifying round instead of the play-offs and will not be guaranteed group stage football.

The future outlook is even bleaker. Failure to return to the top 15 this season, as the Scotland's Coefficient website explains, would mean Scottish representation in Europe dropping from five to four clubs in two years' time.

In 2027-28, the Premiership champions would have three Champions League qualifiers instead of the current one. The runners-up would miss out on the Champions League and Europa League altogether, requiring three qualifiers just to reach the Conference League, along with the team that finishes third. The Scottish Cup winners would have four Europa League qualifying ties.

Jorne Spileers of Brugge celebrates scoring his team’s second goal against Rangers | Getty Images

Chasing Switzerland and Austria

In order to avoid such a worrying scenario, Scotland must overtake the two countries immediately above them in the coefficient table, Switzerland and Austria, to return to the top 15 before the end of the current season. A tall order, given Austria in 15th are 2.8 points better off than Scotland - an sizeable lead in coefficient terms. However, only one two of their four representatives are guaranteed league phase football this season - Sturm Graz and RB Salzburg. It would be hugely beneficial to Scotland if Wolfsberger (2-1 up on Omonia) and Dundee United's conquerers Rapid Vienna (2-1 down to ETO Győr) are eliminated next week. That is why United's penalty shoot-out defeat to Rapid at Tannadice last week was such a blow for the coefficient.

The same applies for Swiss clubs with Basel and Young Boys guaranteed to be involved in one of the league phases, with elimination for Servette (tied at 1-1 with Shakhtar Donetsk) and Lausanne-Sport (tied at 1-1 with Beşiktaş) also essential to Scottish hopes.

While Rangers and Celtic face an uphill battle to reach the Champions League - Celtic requiring a victory over Kairat Almaty in Kazakhstan after a goalless draw at Parkhead and Rangers needing to overturn a two-goal deficit to Club Brugge in Belgium after a 3-1 defeat at Ibrox - there is a likelihood that both could drop into the Europa League. While damaging to both clubs' finances, this may not be altogether bad news for the coefficient as both would likely pick up more points in Uefa's second tier competition with more realistic hopes of reaching the knockout stages. One reason the coefficient has been so strong in recent seasons is Rangers' performance in the Europa League, which included reaching the final in 2022, where they lost to Eintracht Frankfurt on penalites.

Aberdeen, who battled back to earn a 2-2 draw against 10-man FCSB in their Europa League play-off first leg are also guaranteed a Conference League place regardless of next week's result in Bucharest, where the Dons could potentially add coefficient points across six league phase matches - and beyond if they secure a top 24 finish. Qualification for the Europa League would provide eight league matches but perhaps a tougher task in terms of picking up points.