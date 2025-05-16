How to watch Celtic lift the league trophy on Saturday

Celtic will be coronated as champions on Saturday when they are presented with the William Hill Premiership trophy following their final league match at home to St Mirren.

Brendan Rodgers' side wrapped up first place in the table three weeks ago with a 5-0 win at Dundee United securing their fourth title in five seasons, and a 13th across the past 14 campaigns.

The title party will be in full swing when the silverware is lifted by Celtic captain Callum McGregor on the Parkhead pitch in front of a 60,000 crowd before focus turns to securing the treble with a Scottish Cup final against Aberdeen on the horizon next weekend.

St Mirren will hope to play the role of party poopers in the east end of Glasgow, particularly as the Paisley club still have plenty to play for as they chase a European spot.

The Buddies will secure a place in Conference League qualifying for a second successive year if they better the result of Dundee United, who host Aberdeen.

Celtic captain Callum McGregor carries the Premiership trophy on to the park ahead of the opening game of the season against Kilmarnock. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Celtic v St Mirren match details

The William Hill Premiership fixture between Celtic and St Mirren will take place at Celtic Park, Glasgow on Saturday, May 17, 2025. Kick-off is 12.30pm. The league trophy presentation is expected to get underway around 2.30pm.

Celtic v St Mirren TV channel

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Football with coverage getting underway at 11.30am. Highlights will be shown on Sportscene on the BBC Scotland channel at 7.15pm on Saturday evening with the programme repeated on BBC One Scotland at 12.30am.

Celtic v St Mirren live stream

Sky Sports subscribers can stream the match live on the SkyGo app. Those without a Sky Sports subscription can purchase a day pass from Now TV for a one-off payment of £14.99 or a monthly membership for the current offer price of £26 per month for six months. Celtic TV will be broadcasting a live stream to international subscribers only.

Celtic v St Mirren team news

Celtic midfielder Reo Hatate has been ruled out for the last two games of the season with a knee injury. Cameron Carter-Vickers returns while Dane Murray (knee) remains out. St Mirren have a full squad available aside from Owen Oseni.

David Dickinson is the match referee with Calum Scott on VAR duty.