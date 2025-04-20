Celtic stormed through to the final of the Scottish Cup with a dominant win over St Johnstone at Hampden Park.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic captain Callum McGregor says Adam Idah’s goalscoring performance in the 5-0 win over St Johnstone in the Scottish Cup semi-final proves the viral social media footage of him appearing to be sick in a taxi after a night out last week is ‘done with’.

The 24-year-old striker put a difficult week behind him by helping Celtic demolish their Perthshire opponents at the national stadium, playing his part in McGregor’s opening goal. Daizen Maeda then made it two just minutes later, before Idah grabbed a much-needed goal of his own just before half-time. A second from Maeda saw the Hoops storm into a four goal lead before the break, and substitute Jota added a fifth in the second-half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the build up to the game, Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers Rodgers revealed that the Republic of Ireland international had called him when the footage had emerged online to share his own version events, with the head coach then opting to start him in Sunday’s game against St Johnstone, and McGregor admits that Idah’s success will be down to his displays on the pitch, not social media noise off it.

Celtic's Adam Idah (L) celebrates scoring to make it 3-0 with James Forrest during a Scottish Cup semi final win over St Johnstone. | SNS Group

“Obviously he's been fine, he's been OK,” said McGregor. “Everybody knows what's happened. Listen, young boys will be young boys and that's fine. No problem with that. He was off the next day, then boys are happy and free to do whatever they want and that's fine.

“As long as he's producing in training and games, then it's not really an issue for anyone, to be honest. So I'm really happy for him. He gets his goal, he contributes to the team and obviously that will help him as well. Obviously, we know what it's like. We live a life in the public eye and everybody's desperate to get something off you. And that's just the way of the world these days.