Celtic are set to discover who they will face in the new look UEFA Champions League 24/25.

Scottish champions Celtic are just hours away from discovering who they will face in their highly-anticipated 24/25 UEFA Champions League campaign, with the draw for Europe’s elite competition set to take place in Monaco this week.

Brendan Rodgers’ side have started their campaign impeccably, winning all four of their domestic games in devastating fashion, but will hope they can replicate that form in Europe as they aim to reach the knockout stages of the competition for the first time since 2012.

The Hoops were left frustrated in the Champions League last year, losing four of their six Group E games, but ended their campaign in positive fashion with a 2-1 win over Feyenoord at Celtic Park. With the key additions of Adam Idah, Alex Valle and Kasper Schmeichel this summer, Celtic’s squad is in good shape as they target a fresh attempt at progressing to the Champions League’s knockout stage.

Want to know who Celtic will face, how the new look UEFA Champions League will work and when the games will be played? Here is everything you need to know about the new look Champions League, who Celtic could face and when the draw for the League Phase will take place.

Callum McGregor will hope to lead Celtic to the latter stages of the UEFA Champions League for the first time since 2012. | SNS Group

New UEFA Champions League format explained

This year’s competition has taken on a brand new format for the 24/25 season, with the group stage now scrapped in favour of a ‘League Phase’. Previously, 32 teams would be placed into eight groups of four, with each side facing each other home and away. The top two sides from each group would then qualify for the last 16 stage of the competition. However, this format has now been changed.

The new Champions League format will see 36 clubs participate in a ‘league phase’. Competing sides will no longer play three teams home and away in a group and will instead take on eight different sides with four home games and four away games. In order to determine fixtures, each teams will be placed into four seeding pots, with each team then drawn to play two opponents from each of these pots. They will play one match against a team from each pot at home, and one away.

When is UEFA Champions League draw, how to watch draw live

Set to take place at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco, the draw for the 24/25 UEFA Champions League will take place tomorrow (Thursday 29 August 2024). With a confirmed start of 5pm UK time, the draw will be broadcast live on TNT Sports, or streamed via Discovery+ for those with TNT subscriptions. You can also tune in to watch the draw live on UEFA.com, with the TNT Sports YouTube channel also streaming the draw live.

Amazon Prime Video will also be screening the draw, after the company purchased the UEFA rights in the UK for the very first time.

The UEFA Champions League draw will take place at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco. | AFP via Getty Images

Champions League dates, when does Champions League start

The League Phase officially starts on Tuesday 17 September 2024, with Celtic’s opening game in the 24/25 Champions League set to take place between 17–19 September 2024. Matchday two in the Champions League is set to take place on 1/2 October 2024. The rest of the Hoops’ fixture list will be as follows:

Matchday 3: 22/23 October 2024

Matchday 4: 5/6 November 2024

Matchday 5: 26/27 November 2024

Matchday 6: 10/11 December 2024

Matchday 7: 21/22 January 2025

Matchday 8: 29 January 2025

Who could Celtic play in the Champions League

The Hoops will entered into the new-look League Phase and have already been confirmed to be in pot 3 for the draw, alongside Feyenoord, Sporting CP, PSV Eindhoven and Young Boys. Two of Dinamo Zagreb, Qarabag FK, Lille and Slavia Prague will join them in pot 3 once the qualifying games have between decided on Wednesday 28 August. Drawn into a League Phase with eight teams, Celtic will play eight games, with two opponents drawn from each of the four pots.

One match from each pot will be at home, and the other away. No more than two teams from one country will be drawn from the list of eight.

What are the Champions League pots 24/25

Pot 1

Real Madrid

Manchester City

Bayern Munich

PSG

Liverpool

Inter Milan

Borussia Dortmund

RB Leipzig

Barcelona

Pot 2

Bayer Leverkusen

Atletico Madrid

Atalanta

Juventus

Benfica

Arsenal

Club Brugge

Shakhtar Donetsk

AC Milan

Pot 3

Feyenoord

Sporting Lisbon

PSV Eindhoven

Celtic

RB Salzburg

Young Boys

Pot 4

Monaco

Sparta Prague

Aston Villa

Bologna

Girona

Stuttgart

Sturm Graz

Brest

Pot 3 or 4 (tbc)

Winner of Midtjylland vs Slovan Bratislava

Winner of Bodo/Glimt vs Red Star Belgrade

Winner of Dinamo Zagreb vs Qarabag FK