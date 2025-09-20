Belgian has been asked to play out of position

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has taken responsibility for new signing Michel-Ange Balikwisha’s performance at Kilmarnock last week, admitting that he is not playing him in his best position.

Balikwisha joined Celtic at the end of August and is primarily a left winger, although he can also operate centrally and on the opposite flank. But with Rodgers having brought in another left-sided player in Sebastian Tounekti for a similar fee of £5 million, the manager decided to fit both into his starting XI at Rugby Park, with Balikwisha asked to play on the right wing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Tounekti impressed hugely on his debut, winning the man-of-the-match award in a 2-1 win, Balikwisha could not provide the same impact and was withdrawn for James Forrest before the hour mark.

Michel-Ange Balikwisha joined Celtic last month. | Getty Images

The 24-year-old former Belgium youth international had started on the left wing on his debut against Rangers at Ibrox in Celtic’s previous match and although there were few chances throughout the game, Balikwisha looked slightly hesitant in possession after being thrust into the most difficult of introductions to his Celtic career days after joining from Royal Antwerp.

Forrest and Yang Hyun-jun appear the most natural options for the right-wing spot, with Balikwisha needing to back up Tounekti for the time being. And when asked about his Rugby Park display, Rodgers said: “To be fair, that’s on me. The boy’s a left-sided player.

“Bali’s a really technically gifted player. He has great football qualities. His best side is on the left side, but he’s played in other positions. He’s played on the right-hand side. Previously in his career, he’s played as a 10, he’s played as an eight. So he’s played across that front line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I wanted to see him on that right side, but there’s no doubt his best position is from the left. And even if Sebastian is to play there, and he sits out a game or whatever else, we still need two really impactful wingers that can play.

“We thought Daizen (Maeda) was gone so we needed to make sure we were covered. Obviously, we weren’t able to get what we wanted on the right side. So I wanted to try him. And we’re in this process of finding out about players because they’re just in the door. But there’s no doubt he’s much more comfortable on the left side.”