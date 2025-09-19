Hearts, Celtic and Hibs benefit from VAR mistakes

Four major errors were made by match officials in the Scottish Premiership last weekend, according to the latest Key Match Incident report published by the Scottish Football Association.

The panel deemed that two crucial decisions wrongly went against Rangers in their 2-0 defeat by Hearts at Ibrox, a result which piled the pressure onto under-fire head coach Russell Martin.

A unanimous verdict was reached that Lawrence Shankland's 21st-minute opener should not have counted due to a handball in the build-up by the Hearts captain, who admitted afterwards that he expected the strike to be ruled out by VAR.

Rangers' Derek Cornelius scores but it is ruled out for a foul on Hearts' goalkeeper Alexander Schwolow. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group) | SNS Group

“I’m not going to lie, it hit my hand and my arm in the build-up," he told reporters after being seen on video replays mouthing to his team-mates that he had handled the ball as they celebrated the goal.

The KMI notes stated: "The panel unanimously agreed that the on-field decision was incorrect. The panel highlighted VAR was incorrect not to intervene to recommend an OFR and the goal should have been disallowed for a handball in the APP."

Rangers were found to be on the wrong end of another incorrect decision in the 66th minute when new signing Derek Cornelius was denied a debut equaliser after referee Steven McLean blew for a foul on Hearts goalkeeper Alexander Schwolow and VAR operator Greg Aitken again chose not to recommend an onfield review.

The KMI report read: "The majority (2:1) of the panel deemed the on-field decision of foul on the goalkeeper to be incorrect. Two panel members felt a VAR intervention should have taken place and the goal should have stood following an OFR. One panel member felt that the onfield decision was correct and VAR was correct not to intervene."

A third controversial incident in the same match was also examined by the panel who ruled - by a 2:1 majority - that the decision to award Hearts a penalty for a trip on Harry Milne by Mohamed Diomande was the correct one. Shankland netted from the spot to seal a first victory for Hearts at Ibrox in 11 years and condemn Rangers to their worst start to a league campaign in 47 years.

Celtic penalty verdict

The KMI panel also reviewed the penalty awarded to Celtic in the dying moments of the match against Kilmarnock at Rugby Park on Sunday which new signing Kelechi Iheanacho converted to seal a 2-1 victory.

It found that the decision to punish Kilmarnock defender Lewis Mayo with a handball offence after the ball ricocheted onto his hands from close range was incorrect, with referee John Beaton awarding the penalty following a request from VAR operator Matthew McDermid to conduct an onfield review.

Celtic were wrongly awarded a penalty for a Lewis Mayo handball in their 2-1 win over Kilmarnock, according to the KMI panel. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Kilmarnock boss Stuart Kettlewell felt that the call went against guidance that SFA head of referees Willie Collum had issued to managers and players during pre-season briefings over the handball rule.

"The majority (2:1) of the panel deemed the on-field decision (before VAR intervention) to be correct," the KMI notes stated. "Two panel members felt the VAR intervention was incorrect and a penalty kick should not have been awarded for a handball. One panel member felt VAR was correct to intervene and the decision of a penalty kick for handball after review was correct."

Elsewhere, the decision to award Hibs a penalty kick for a handball by Dundee United defender Vicko Ševelj in the 3-3 draw at Easter Road was also deemed to be wrong. Sevelj was penalised following a VAR review six minutes from time for blocking a Kieron Bowie shot with his arms before being shown a straight red card by referee Dan McFarlane. Jamie McGrath scored from the spot to earn Hibs a point but the KMI panel felt the away side were unfortunate - both to concede a penalty and lose a man - with an SFA tribunal already having rescinded the red card shown to Sevelj earlier this week.

"The majority (2:1) of the panel deemed the on-field decision (before VAR intervention) of no penalty kick and no caution as correct" the report stated. "The majority (2:1) believed VAR was incorrect to intervene and recommend an OFR for deliberate handball. The majority (2:1) of the panel then believed the referee was incorrect in awarding a penalty kick for handball after OFR.

"One member of the panel believed VAR was correct to intervene and recommend an OFR for a penalty kick and believed the final decision of a penalty kick was correct. However, they highlighted that a second caution should have been shown to the defender rather than a straight red card."