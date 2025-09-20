Celtic, Rangers and rivals ranked by xG as worrying stat proves why Russell Martin is under pressure

Love it or loathe it, xG (expected goals) is becoming an increasingly prominent statistic in the modern game, with chance creation and data analysis proving a key indicator towards performances of teams such as Celtic, Rangers, Hearts and Hibs.
Used to measure the quality of a goal-scoring opportunity by quantifying the probability of a shot resulting in a goal, it gives each attempt at goal a value between 0 and 1, which is calculated based on factors like shot distance, angle, body part used, and the type of assist.
These xG values are used to then indicate an overall measure of how many goals they should have scored given the chances they've created. But which top-flight team is performing the best when it comes to xG?
Who is creating the most attacking threat compared to their rivals in the Scottish Premiership? And which side is making the most of the chances we create - and who is struggling to create chances, and/or finish them?
Here, we rank all 12 Scottish Premiership teams based on the xG performance - from 12-1.
