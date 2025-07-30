Rangers will aim to progress to the Champions League third qualifying round as they head to Greece to face Panathinaikos in a crucial second-leg clash the Athens Olympic Stadium on Wednesday evening (kick off:7pm).

Russell Martin’s side travel to Greece with a healthy advantage following last week’s 2-0 first leg win at Ibrox, when Findlay Curtis and Djeidi Gassama were the heroes thanks to their audacious second-half strikes.

The Gers are without the services of both Thelo Aasgaard and Hamza Igamane, with the duo not travelling to the Greek capital, while Ridvan Yilmaz, Clinton Nsiala and Ben Davies will also miss the clash after being omitted from Rangers’ squad for the competition.

Elsewhere, new signing Gassama will be hoping to make his first competitive start for the club, while last season’s top goal scorer Cyriel Dessers is hoping to wrestle a starting XI spot away from Danilo. But how will Martin opt to line up at the Athens Olympic Stadium?