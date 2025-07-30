Djeidi Gassama of Rangers celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the UEFA Champions League Second Qualifying Round First Leg match between Rangers and Panathinaikos at Ibroxplaceholder image
Djeidi Gassama of Rangers celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the UEFA Champions League Second Qualifying Round First Leg match between Rangers and Panathinaikos at Ibrox | Getty Images

Rangers predicted line up vs Panathinaikos: Russell Martin makes major Djeidi Gassama call for Athens clash

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 30th Jul 2025, 10:24 BST

This is how we predict Rangers to line up against Panathinaikos in the Champions League qualifying clash on Wednesday night at the Athens Olympic Stadium.

Rangers will aim to progress to the Champions League third qualifying round as they head to Greece to face Panathinaikos in a crucial second-leg clash the Athens Olympic Stadium on Wednesday evening (kick off:7pm).

Russell Martin’s side travel to Greece with a healthy advantage following last week’s 2-0 first leg win at Ibrox, when Findlay Curtis and Djeidi Gassama were the heroes thanks to their audacious second-half strikes.

The Gers are without the services of both Thelo Aasgaard and Hamza Igamane, with the duo not travelling to the Greek capital, while Ridvan Yilmaz, Clinton Nsiala and Ben Davies will also miss the clash after being omitted from Rangers’ squad for the competition.

Elsewhere, new signing Gassama will be hoping to make his first competitive start for the club, while last season’s top goal scorer Cyriel Dessers is hoping to wrestle a starting XI spot away from Danilo. But how will Martin opt to line up at the Athens Olympic Stadium?

Here’s what The Scotsman predict Rangers starting XI will look like for tonight’s Champions League qualifying tie:

