The Scottish Premiership season may have just ended, but already fans are looking towards next season with supporters up and down the country committing to a season ticket for the 2025/26 campaign.

With a Rangers takeover on the horizon, it is almost certain to be a campaign full of intrigue as they try to wrestle back power from their near neighbours Celtic, who have won the last four consecutive Scottish Premiership titles. With Falkirk and Livingston both making their returns to the top flight, the league will have a new look to it for the upcoming season.

Alongside Celtic and Rangers, Hibs, Aberdeen and Dundee United will have European football to look forward to after their strong 2024/25 campaigns, with thousands upon thousands of fans expected to attend games across the Scottish Premiership next season. But which clubs is offering the cheapest adult season ticket compared to their rivals across the Scottish Premiership in 2025/26?

Here is every Scottish Premiership club ranked on season ticket price - from lowest to highest.

1 . Livingston - £225 Based on last season's early bird price, Livingston's cheapest adult ticket is jus £225. However, due to the club's promotion, this is expected to have an increase, with season tickets and prices set to be confirmed on June 2. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Falkirk - £296 Despite the club's second promotion in succession - and their return to the top flight - the club have confirmed season ticket prices will be frozen, with adult prices starting at just £296. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . Hearts - £300 While Hearts have advised fans of a 6% increase in season ticket pricing, the club are still one of the cheapest in the league, with a Category B Bronze adult ticket costing just £300. | SNS Group Photo Sales