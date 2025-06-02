The Scottish Premiership transfer rumours are heating up as we head into the summer, with Celtic thought to be gearing up for a big summer of incomings.

Head coach Brendan Rodgers already admitted he would like to ‘freshen up’ his squad towards the tail end of last season’s title winning season, as he looks to build a squad that can make a big impact in the UEFA Champions League next season.

Goalkeeper Scott Bain has already departed the club, while rumours continue to surround the future of left-back Greg Taylor, with the Scotland international’s contract set to expire in the coming weeks at Celtic Park.

But how would Celtic’s starting XI look come the first game of the season, scheduled for August 2, if the recent transfer rumours are true?

Here, The Scotsman look at how Celtic’s dream starting XI could look if the rumours are accurate and true - though, that can never be guaranteed, as we know!

GK: Kasper Schmeichel The experienced stopper signed a one year extension to his deal after an impressive debut season at Celtic Park. He will likely start the season as the club's number one.

RB: Alistair Johnston His season ended in penalty heartache, but the Canadian had an outstanding campaign for Celtic, dominating the right flank for the champions.

CB: Cameron Carter-Vickers Has suitors in both the Bundesliga and the English Premier League, but Celtic's demand of £20/25m is yet to be met. Brendan Rodgers will be desperate to keep him at the club, with the American one of the first names on his team sheet.