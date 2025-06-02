Scottish summer transfer window closure date and time change again as leagues fall into line

Clubs will have extra few days to do business - but unusual closure time set

Football clubs in Scotland will have until 7pm on Monday, September 1 to complete their recruitment business after the closure date for the summer transfer window was pushed back.

The window was originally due to shut on Friday, August 29 at 11pm, but Scottish football has fallen into line with the ‘big five’ leagues - England, Italy, Germany, France and Spain - after they all agreed last month to move the date to Monday, September 1.

However, unlike in previous windows, the deadline will be at 7pm rather than 11pm or even midnight. This is to give clubs more time to submit paperwork and deal sheets should transfers go right to the wire.

The summer transfer window closes on September 1 at 7pm. | SNS Group

There was broad agreement in Scotland to be in sync with the English leagues, particularly given the volume of business done with clubs south of the border.

It also permits some of Scottish football European representatives more time to conclude their business given clubs such as Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Hibs and Dundee United could be involved in play-off matches for the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League on the week commencing August 25.

This summer’s transfer window has already been made more complex by the Club World Cup, which runs between Saturday, June 14 and Friday, July 13.

