The former Celtic boss helped the club win their first trophy in 17 years just last week.

Ex-Celtic title winning manager Ange Postecoglou is set to be sacked from his role as Tottenham Hotspur boss just 11 days on from helping the club win their first trophy in 17 years, according to a new report.

The popular Australian head coach spent two trophy-laden seasons at Celtic Park, leading the club to two Scottish Premiership titles, two Scottish League Cups and a Scottish Cup before leaving for the North London club in the summer of 2023, replacing Antonio Conte in the Spurs dugout following a brief interim period with Ryan Mason as caretaker manager.

The 59-year-old endured a difficult domestic campaign at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this year, finishing the English Premier League season in 17th place, but was able to end the club’s 17-year wait for a trophy last month when he guided them to a 1-0 win over Manchester United in the Europa League final in Bilbao thanks to a first-half goal from Brennan Johnson.

Former Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart is congratulated by ex-boss Ange Postecoglou during the pairs time together at Celtic Park. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

Asked if he would like to continue his project at Spurs, Postecoglou said: “I’ve had such a laser focus on winning this [Europa League]. Whatever happens, happens. We are still building this team, it is still very young, we need to add experience. My thought process has been trying to build a team that can be successful for a long time, but I am manager, it is not in my hands but it doesn’t affect me, if it did you would have seen it.”

A report from journalist Miguel Delaney claimed it was looking very likely that the Aussie boss will be sacked by the club. While he cited the Tottenham Hotspur hierarchy hadn’t made an official decision on Postecoglou as of Friday, his chances of staying at the club had fallen below five percent in the last few days, with his departure from Spurs expected at some point.

However, it looks as if Levy has now came to a conclusion over the future of the ex-Hoops boss after a report on Sunday claimed they had to decided to sack Postecoglou, with Spurs ready to ‘formally announce’ his departure in the coming days as they ‘press ahead with finding a new manager.’